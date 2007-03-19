Blizzard has handed Diablo I to Good Old Games.com for DRM free distribution in its original form, and also with some Direct X video mode freshening courtesy of the GOG development staff.

The Diablo code is original, 1996 vintage, doesn't require internet connection for single player, and does allow multi-player via vintage Battle.Net servers.

My question: does it run (well) in a VirtualBox VM? If so, perhaps opening up full Admin privileges to 23 year old network code isn't such a bad thing - just take a snapshot of your uninfected image before starting online play, and if you get PWNed outside the game, you can restore from your save point.