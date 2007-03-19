19/03/07/2138243 story
posted by martyb on Thursday March 07, @11:19PM
from the 1996-network-security-meets-2019-networks;-the-"devil"-is-in-the-details dept.
Blizzard has handed Diablo I to Good Old Games.com for DRM free distribution in its original form, and also with some Direct X video mode freshening courtesy of the GOG development staff.
The Diablo code is original, 1996 vintage, doesn't require internet connection for single player, and does allow multi-player via vintage Battle.Net servers.
My question: does it run (well) in a VirtualBox VM? If so, perhaps opening up full Admin privileges to 23 year old network code isn't such a bad thing - just take a snapshot of your uninfected image before starting online play, and if you get PWNed outside the game, you can restore from your save point.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @11:26PM
All it had was a CD check that you could remove by changing a single conditional jump to JMP.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by linkdude64 on Thursday March 07, @11:30PM (1 child)
They're Tencent owned, and none of the people who were truly responsible for Diablo's creation (i.e. the low-level programmers, artists, etc.) will make any money from it. If Diablo was proposed today, it would be way too """problematic.""" Just pirate it.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @11:35PM
The people who were actually responsible for Diablo's creation were publically mocked by Jay Wilson back when his comedy masterpiece Diablo 3 was released.