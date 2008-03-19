Facebook wants to have its cake and eat it too.

Mark Zuckerberg recently announced Facebook's A Privacy-Focused Vision for Social Networking. One thing missing from the announcement was any change to his current business model. Zuckerberg is using the calls for privacy-centric products to exclude others from entering that market while maintaining Facebook's highly profitable business of arbitraging between how much privacy Facebook's 2 billion users think they are giving up and how much he has been able to sell to advertisers.

This article examines the different players in the world of interpersonal communications and social media: whether communications are 1-1 or 1-many, whether they are permanent or ephemeral, and how private or public they are.