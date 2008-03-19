China's State news outlet Xinhua, has debuted "AI anchors"

The company created these "AI anchors" from digital composites of human anchors and gave them synthesized voices to deliver the news. Other than those details, the agency has kept the technology used in bringing this anchorman to life under wraps.

Checking out the animation, the speech is surprisingly good and far better than the terrible robo voices on some video channels. The British accented English speaking video anchor proudly claims

I will work tirelessly to keep you informed as texts will be typed into my system uninterrupted

And, this being China, there's the capitalism angle:

One of the best parts of having an AI anchor? "He" doesn't sleep, said the press agency. "According to Xinhua, "he" has become a member of its reporting team and can work 24 hours a day on its official website and various social media platforms, reducing news production costs and improving efficiency," the Xinhua media team noted.

An interesting advantage in the land of 1.4 billion people.

We'll just have to see how these guys compare with good ol' Max