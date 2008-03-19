Stories
Origin and Species: Fighting Illegal Logging With Science

posted by Fnord666 on Friday March 08, @01:27PM   Printer-friendly
from the scanning-logs dept.
Science

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for chromas

Origin and species: fighting illegal logging with science

A timeworn laboratory in Britain's Royal Botanic Gardens may not seem like the obvious epicentre of efforts to halt international illegal logging.

Beakers bubble away on a hotplate, while suspect guitars that have been sent by customs officials for testing sit on top of shelves lined with tattered old journals and reference books in a multitude of languages.

But scientists at the Wood Anatomy Laboratory, part of the research centre at the gardens in Kew, southwest London, are working on a new global project to help precisely identify the origin and species of timber.

Illegal logging is estimated to account for 15 to 30 percent of all timber traded worldwide, according to Interpol, with an estimated annual value of $51 billion to $152 billion (45 billion to 134 billion euros) in 2017.

Much of the import and export business relies on paper trails for verification.

However experts hope that their new project can, in future, provide enforcement agencies with some hard science that can quickly identify through checks whether a wood species is as claimed, and exactly where it was grown.

"I'm hoping it will really help to reduce illegal logging," said Peter Gasson, the Kew institution's research leader in wood and timber.

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 08, @01:55PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 08, @01:55PM (#811524)

    This title may have been OK on phys.org, but on this site it's definitely confusing. It took me a bit until I realized it's not about log files.

(1)