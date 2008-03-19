from the fill-up-my-glass! dept.
Oregon Wineries Come Together To Save Grapes Rejected For Smoke Taint
Grape growers in southern Oregon thought they had already weathered one of the biggest challenges of the 2018 season — the Klondike Fire, which burned over 175,000 acres in July.
But on Sept. 22, they faced even more devastating news: Copper Cane Wines and Provisions, a Calif.-based winery that contracts with numerous growers in the region, canceled grape orders mere days before harvest was supposed to start, citing smoke taint.
"We were shocked," says grower Leon Pyle. "We knew that we had a lot of smoke, but it wasn't worse than the previous year, and the previous year's wine turned out just fine."
[...] Currently, research focuses on guaiacol and 4-methylguaiacol — chemical compounds produced by fires — when assessing taint, but there are no set standards to determine what constitutes acceptable levels.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday March 08, @04:18PM
Wine made with those grapes would have been a famous year. In the future maybe a collector's item.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snow on Friday March 08, @04:19PM (1 child)
Burbon and whiskey is aged in burnt barrels to give it flavour. Applewood smoked bacon anyone? Hickory smoked beef jerky?
Just put it in smaller bottles, put it beside the ice wine, and sell it at a premium price.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 08, @04:49PM
Serveur, l'Ondulation des fraises, 19, fumé, s'il vous plaît.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Thexalon on Friday March 08, @04:42PM
You can make good wine from all sorts of grapes, or even other fruits. They're different flavors, and some of them won't meet the standards that certain wine snobs have set for themselves, but wine expertise is total BS [gizmodo.com] anyways.
Drink what you like, don't drink what you don't like until after you've had a few rounds. It's that simple. If you have grapes you don't know how to use, you aren't being creative enough. Yeah, these grapes might have been affected by the fires - give 'em a try, what's the worst that can happen?
Signed, somebody with about 20 wineries within a 15-minute drive and some friends who like to make their own.
(Score: 1) by JediTrainer on Friday March 08, @04:44PM (1 child)
Just got back from California and did some tastings -
California had, you know, a lot of wildfires too. Some of the Monterey-area wineries were quite up front about the smokey taste of some of their wines, touting it as a feature on a few of them!
...I don't get it. I suspect someone's trying this gambit to negotiate a bargain.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday March 08, @05:05PM