[...] Musk has a top-secret level clearance because the company he founded and leads is certified to launch military spy satellites for the US government.

The review underscores the ramifications of Musk's appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in September, where he took a puff of a marijuana blunt during the livestream. Musk's appearance on the program didn't sit well with NASA's top officials, who earlier this month ordered a review of the workplace cultures of SpaceX and Boeing.

NASA's contracts with the aerospace companies -- worth a combined total of $6.8 billion -- require both companies "maintain a program for achieving a drug-and alcohol-free workforce."