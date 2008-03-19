19/03/08/1136213 story
posted by chromas on Friday March 08, @05:55PM
from the didn't-inhale dept.
from the didn't-inhale dept.
[...] Musk has a top-secret level clearance because the company he founded and leads is certified to launch military spy satellites for the US government.
The review underscores the ramifications of Musk's appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in September, where he took a puff of a marijuana blunt during the livestream. Musk's appearance on the program didn't sit well with NASA's top officials, who earlier this month ordered a review of the workplace cultures of SpaceX and Boeing.
NASA's contracts with the aerospace companies -- worth a combined total of $6.8 billion -- require both companies "maintain a program for achieving a drug-and alcohol-free workforce."
Elon Musk's Security Clearance Reportedly Under Review Due to Pot Use | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 14 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 08, @06:02PM (4 children)
If they're going to conduct a review of Musk for taking a puff of a joint, they should investigate any organizations whose staff use addictive drugs and other known-inebriants, too. Alcohol, tobacco (the regular kind that'll just kill you), and caffeine come to mind as reasonable review triggers. Start with a review of the upper brass at NASA.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by TheGratefulNet on Friday March 08, @06:10PM (3 children)
I hope they go after him.
why?
he's richer than god and it will take someone rich, like him, to get the laws FINALLY changed.
the states are legalizing it. its not the devil's weed. it does not cause black or mexican men to rape women. nothing 'they' said about it is true and its long overdue that we act like adults and stop the anslingering and the nixoning (two of the worst people in US history who supported these back-asswards laws).
this could be a good opportunity, if we use it right.
regular people can't change laws easily, but the powerful? yeah, its in their domain to change things that they want. lets hope this is an impetus for real change.
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Friday March 08, @06:12PM (1 child)
I prefer Musk waste his billions getting us into space instead of legalizing pot
"If lying to Congress is an enforceable crime, we are going to need more jails."
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Friday March 08, @06:26PM
Why not both?
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday March 08, @06:22PM
Who modded you down?
But yeah, I agree with Sulla, now is not the time for that. SpaceX needs a nice flow of cash to successfully develop BFR and Starlink. It's a critical time for the company, and even losing a couple hundred million dollars of potential launches would not be helpful. If BFR and Starlink are successful, SpaceX could be financially secure for decades.
Cannabis is already in a quasi-legal state in most of the country and Democrats have pretty much pledged to legalize it finally. Yeah, yeah, be skeptical of that, but I think there is a good chance it could get done if they take the Presidency and the Senate. And if they renege, it will be a new low (vs. a new high).
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snow on Friday March 08, @06:07PM (1 child)
They had the nuke codes.
Thank god we have a non-pot smoker with the nuke codes now. I feel so much better about that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 08, @06:35PM
Clinton lost the nuclear codes for months: http://www.cnn.com/2010/POLITICS/10/21/shelton.clinton.nuclear.codes/ [cnn.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday March 08, @06:16PM
This fight could expose a lot of Beltway bandit dirt. Or it could lead to the pot huff moment being officially sanctioned/ignored.
Air Force Requirements Will Keep SpaceX From Landing Falcon 9 Booster After GPS Launch [soylentnews.org]
SpaceX... Faces Pentagon Audit [soylentnews.org]
SpaceX Protests NASA's Award of "Lucy" Launch Contract to ULA [soylentnews.org] (seen as SpaceX retaliating after the news about the audit)
I'll look around for some more stuff. Also, I heard that one of the Air Force top brass in charge of procuring launches used to work at ULA or Boeing, but I don't remember the video/source I got that from or the name. Help me find it if you can.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday March 08, @06:27PM (1 child)
I hate the drug war, pointlessly threatening people's livelihoods for slightly stepping outside the chalk, and obviously selective prosecution.
On the other hand, fuck Elon Musk.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday March 08, @06:30PM
Fuck you too, pedo guy.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Friday March 08, @06:29PM (3 children)
It's OK to lie in multiple submissions of your SF86, have problematic loans and still get a security clearance, but taking one puff of weed makes you a security risk?
lib·er·tar·i·an·ism ˌlibərˈterēənizəm/ noun: Magical thinking that useful idiots mistake for serious political theory
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday March 08, @06:31PM (2 children)
Exotic foreign agents could entrance you while you are under the influence of the Ganja. Or it could turn you into a literal psychopath on a killing rampage using government-funded heavy machinery.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 08, @06:39PM (1 child)
I smoked 7 times in my life and went on 7 rampages. Coincidence? I think NOT!
Oh, should've clarified, it was Angel Dusted pot, does that matter?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday March 08, @06:41PM
Yes. Forget the clearances, Satan Himself is in play!
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]