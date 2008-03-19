19/03/08/1941257 story
Cookie walls that demand a website visitor agrees to their Internet browsing being tracked for ad-targeting as the ‘price’ of entry to the site are not compliant with European data protection law, the Dutch data protection agency clarified yesterday.
The DPA said it has received dozens of complaints from Internet users who had had their access to websites blocked after refusing to accept tracking cookies — so it has taken the step of publishing clear guidance on the issue.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday March 08, @08:59PM (6 children)
"To use this site, we want you to agree to these terms, which coincidentally includes us serving you cookies"
"No"
[disables website]
"Waaaa"
I mean yeah, I get that not everybody wants to be tracked, but what did you expect would happen?
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 08, @09:14PM (1 child)
The interesting part is that if you browse with javascript off, 99 times out of 100 the contents of the site that you wanted to access appears anyway, with the cookie banner at the top/bottom of the screen asking the "agree" question.
In which case you can read the content, and never agree or disagree to their ask.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday March 08, @09:22PM
For a while some sites were using some kind of script that detected that you had blocked most of their 3rd party scripts and put up a big white page with something like: Something has prevented this page from loading.
But if I then disabled ALL javascript, the page showed up just fine.
Another trick: sometimes a site appears in a useable way by: View --> Page Style --> No Style; thus disabling all CSS.
It is truly sad that this is becoming an arms race.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday March 08, @09:20PM (1 child)
It's a matter of perspective.
The web site owner thinks it is okay to track you all around the internet and dig into every detail of your life.
The web site visitor does not think that is okay.
I agree with the web site visitor. If the web site owner wanted to add binding terms that they could sneak in the middle of the night and steal my and my family members' vital organs, you would probably think that is unacceptable as a condition of being able to visit the web site. I simply see the tracking thing as having gone way, way too far and completely unacceptable. If you want to put ads in front of my eyes you don't get to track every detail of my life in order to do so. If you can't find a way to make money ethically (and I think that's a fair word) then goodbye.
I already routinely pass up web sites that fail to function because I block too much of their JavaScript. And I am usually okay with enabling some of the JS. But some sites want to send me JS from dozens (yes really!) of 3rd party sites. And as I enable more JS rows in uMatrix then even more and more want to load.
Just NO THANKS !
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Friday March 08, @09:23PM
I'm with you on that. I'll enable a couple sources for javascript (especially if it's from their own domain). But as soon as javascript is calling javascript, I say fuck that and move on.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday March 08, @09:23PM
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 08, @09:36PM
The agency is saying going against the obvious spirit of the law forcing sites to offer a choice to be or not to be tracked does not go.
It's pretty candid but it makes sense. The sites are the ones acting in bad faith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 08, @09:21PM (1 child)
The sooner that the EU is blocked off from the Internet (and it has already begun), the better.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday March 08, @09:25PM
I don't blame the EU. I blame advertisers.
The sooner that the Advertisers are blocked off from the Internet, the better.
Advertising ruins every medium that it ever touches or has ever touched. They all ultimately turn into vast wastelands. Radio. TV. Cable TV. BYTE magazine becoming a glorified "computer shopper" before there was computer shopper.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 08, @09:23PM (2 children)
I was attempting to share a story about killer whales, but keep getting this error:
https://www.npr.org/2019/03/07/701101633/new-whale-species [npr.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 08, @09:28PM (1 child)
No, whales are A-OK as far as I know and that's some random bug. One I also run into regularly.
Usually things work if you start again and repeat the exactly same motions...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 08, @09:34PM
Thanks. I tried it twice, then from a different browser and got the same error. I was loading up tor browser to try it but then started asking myself why I cared so much.