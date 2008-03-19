Stories
Microsoft Open Sources its Windows Calculator

posted by chromas on Friday March 08, @10:22PM   Printer-friendly
from the 5318008 dept.
takyon writes:

calc.exe is now open source; there's surprising depth in its ancient code

Microsoft's embrace and adoption of open source software has continued with the surprising decision to publish the code for Windows Calculator and release it on GitHub under the permissive MIT license.

The repository shows Calculator's surprisingly long history. Although it is in some regards one of the most modern Windows applications—it's an early adopter of Fluent Design and has been used to showcase a number of design elements—core parts of the codebase date all the way back to 1995.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 08, @10:24PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 08, @10:24PM (#811787)

    Hmm, I wonder if the angle here has something to do with buying github.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 08, @10:35PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 08, @10:35PM (#811790)

    So it's not tight code but its UI style, a calculator of all thing.

    BIG FUCKING DEAL.

    If you want calculator design examples, look to old Casio scientific calculator, or HP calculators for its clean design with tank-like reliability.

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday March 08, @10:38PM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Friday March 08, @10:38PM (#811792)

    I think this is something that the Linux desktop/apps/toolkits could learn from to provide a look-and-feel driven by UI/ergonomics design research. Microsoft seems to get (or have gotten) at least this much right and consistent by specifying implementable UI requirements/guidelines against clearly elaborated design principles.

  • (Score: 1) by patricepetticoat on Friday March 08, @10:40PM (2 children)

    by patricepetticoat (7344) on Friday March 08, @10:40PM (#811793)

    Where the hell is the down vote button on this Subreddit?

    Actually I was surprised to see the linked article was from Ars (which I like), but it was really short and didn't really do much other than tell me that Windows Calculator is now licensed under MIT.

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Friday March 08, @10:57PM (1 child)

    by looorg (578) on Friday March 08, @10:57PM (#811806)

    Data / Telemetry
    This project collects usage data and sends it to Microsoft to help improve our products and services. Read our privacy statement to learn more. Telemetry is disabled in development builds by default, and can be enabled with the SEND_TELEMETRY build flag.

    So even the calculator collects telemetry data that it snitches back to Microsoft?

    Anyway since it's just the Win10 version of Calc this just became a lot less interesting. Shouldn't they have a lot of older but still interesting legacy projects they could have released as open source instead if they actually wanted people to learn and help out. This seems to be, at best, some kind of tutorial in how to write a Win10 app.

    • (Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday March 08, @11:11PM

      by Immerman (3985) on Friday March 08, @11:11PM (#811811)

      I can't see why it wouldn't.

      Even assuming they're 100% altruistic and only use the telemetry to improve the product (Hah!), a calculator is actually a quite sophisticated and widely-used tool of the sort that could be improved by an analysis of the exact usage patterns commonly seen.

