Chelsea Manning Jailed for Contempt of Court, Refused to Testify in an Investigation Into WikiLeaks

Saturday March 09, @02:30AM
Chelsea Manning sent to jail for refusing to testify in WikiLeaks case

Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning will be held in jail until she testifies before a grand jury or that grand jury is no longer operating, a federal judge in Alexandria ruled Friday.

Most of the hearing at which prosecutors argued for Manning to be held in contempt was sealed, but the court was open to the public for Judge Claude M. Hilton's ruling. "I've found you in contempt," Hilton said. He ordered her to custody immediately, "either until you purge yourself or the end of the life of the grand jury."

Manning was called to testify in an investigation into WikiLeaks, the anti-secrecy website she shared classified documents with back in 2010. Manning served seven years of a 35 year prison sentence for her leak before receiving a commutation from President Barack Obama.

Outside court before the hearing, Manning said she was prepared to go to jail. "These secret proceedings tend to favor the government," she said. "I'm always willing to explain things publicly."

Older article. Also at BBC, The Guardian, and Associated Press.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday March 09, @02:40AM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Saturday March 09, @02:40AM (#811883)

    Can't really add anything, subject says it all. This is a very scary slippery slope we're sliding down.

