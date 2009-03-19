Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Inside a Fukushima Reactor: How VR Offers a Scary-Real Nuclear Experience

posted by martyb on Saturday March 09, @02:58AM   Printer-friendly
from the glowing-recommendations dept.
Software

Phoenix666 writes:

CNet:

I'm inside one of the reactors at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, site of the worst nuclear disaster in history. It's pitch black, with only a flashlight to light my way. I glide over a metal catwalk, heading deeper into the reactor. But then, when I turn to walk down the stairs, I hit an obstruction.

At that moment, a loud buzzer, like something out of an old game show, blasts into my ears, breaking the whole illusion.

OK, so I'm not actually in the Unit 1 reactor at Fukushima –- the radiation level at its core is high enough that even minutes inside would be a death sentence. I'm in a virtual reality setup at the Naraha Center for Remote Control Technology, about a half-hour drive south of the Daiichi facility.

VR could be a solution for work in environments like Fukushima where humans dare not go.

Original Submission


«  Chelsea Manning Jailed for Contempt of Court, Refused to Testify in an Investigation Into WikiLeaks
Inside a Fukushima Reactor: How VR Offers a Scary-Real Nuclear Experience | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday March 09, @03:28AM (1 child)

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Saturday March 09, @03:28AM (#811916) Homepage

    " I'm inside one of the reactors at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, site of the worst nuclear disaster in history. It's pitch black, with only a flashlight to light my way. I glide over a metal catwalk, heading deeper into the reactor. But then, when I turn to walk down the stairs, I hit an obstruction.

    At that moment, a loud buzzer, like something out of an old game show, blasts into my ears, breaking the whole illusion. "

    Reads like the inside of a NES game instruction booklet.

(1)