CNet:
I'm inside one of the reactors at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, site of the worst nuclear disaster in history. It's pitch black, with only a flashlight to light my way. I glide over a metal catwalk, heading deeper into the reactor. But then, when I turn to walk down the stairs, I hit an obstruction.
At that moment, a loud buzzer, like something out of an old game show, blasts into my ears, breaking the whole illusion.
OK, so I'm not actually in the Unit 1 reactor at Fukushima –- the radiation level at its core is high enough that even minutes inside would be a death sentence. I'm in a virtual reality setup at the Naraha Center for Remote Control Technology, about a half-hour drive south of the Daiichi facility.
VR could be a solution for work in environments like Fukushima where humans dare not go.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday March 09, @03:28AM (1 child)
Reads like the inside of a NES game instruction booklet.
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Saturday March 09, @03:37AM
A hollow voice says 'Plugh'
"My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity