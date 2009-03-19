from the but-does-it-help dept.
According to Cook, there are certain in-demand skills that students may not learn in college — namely, coding.
"And so to that end, as we've looked at the — sort of, the mismatch between the skills that are coming out of colleges and what the skills are that we believe we need in the future, and many other businesses do, we've identified coding as a very key one," Cook said during the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting on Wednesday, during which President Trump met with the board's members, including Cook.
Cook also added that about half of Apple's US employment last year was made up of people who did not have a four-year degree.
The Apple CEO also said he believes that it should be a requirement for every kid in the U.S. to have some level of coding education before they graduate high school. Apple launched its Everyone Can Code program in 2016, a curriculum designed to help students from Kindergarten to college learn coding. There are 4,000 schools in the US using Apple's curriculum, according to Cook.
Save yourself the cost of college: Learn to Code?
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday March 09, @12:24PM
It's called applause, knowing when to applaud. So important. Not everyone knows that one. And possibly we'll be putting in Applause signs at the White House after what happened at that meeting.
I'll tell you, everybody's at the meeting, my guy announces that I'm coming in. President of the "United States." I'm the last one to come in, nobody keeps me waiting around. I come into the room and everybody stands up like they're supposed to. So far so good. And everybody's standing and clapping. Everybody except one guy. Tim Apple. He stands, he doesn't clap. This guy is a cold fish. He's embarrassing me badly. And I'm thinking, will he do the handshake? I do handshake with some folks. So Tim can see what that is, how we do that one. And I walk up to Tim. I put out my hand, fortunately he does handshake. But he didn't do the applause. This is a guy that I put in a very special place. The seat to my right. A place of honor -- as everybody knows. Here we are trying to make a difference in the lives of millions of American citizens, close to 7 million people. People that can vote for me next year. Or against me. We "gave back" hundreds of billions of dollars to Apple with our Historic Tax Cut. And I give this guy the best seat -- except for my own -- and he blows it. Sad! youtu.be/5QZab1deA80 [youtu.be]
