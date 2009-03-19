Stories
Mark Zuckerberg is Rumored to Have a Secret Escape Passageway Beneath His Conference Room

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday March 09, @04:58PM   Printer-friendly
from the garbage-chute dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

SFGate:

Zuckerberg doesn't typically work in a cordoned-off office like a traditional corporate executive. Instead, his regular desk is on the floor of Facebook's open-plan office, just like everyone — but executive-protection officers sit near his desk while he works, in case of security threats. Facebook's offices are built above an employee parking lot, but it's impossible to park directly beneath Zuckerberg's desk because of concerns about the risk of car bombs.

He also has access to a large glass-walled conference room in the middle of the space near his desk that features bullet-resistant windows and a panic button. There's also a persistent rumor among Facebook employees that he has a secret "panic chute" his team can evacuate him down to get him out of the office in a hurry. The truth of this matter remains murky: One source said they had been briefed about the existence of a top-secret exit route through the floor of the conference room into the parking garage, but others said they had no knowledge of it. Facebook declined to comment on this.

Does the escape route include a bridge over a piranha-filled pond?

Mark Zuckerberg is Rumored to Have a Secret Escape Passageway Beneath His Conference Room
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 09, @05:05PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 09, @05:05PM (#812052)

    What is the purpose of this story?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 09, @05:09PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 09, @05:09PM (#812055)

      The lulz

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 09, @05:14PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 09, @05:14PM (#812056)

      To emphasize that the ultra-wealthy are just like us, if we were psychopathic frauds that destroyed people's lives for profit.

  • (Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Saturday March 09, @05:21PM

    by RandomFactor (3682) Subscriber Badge on Saturday March 09, @05:21PM (#812060)

    a piranha-filled pond?

    Anyone who is a sucker for the classics knows the sitch, it is a 'piranha filled moat'

    "My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity
