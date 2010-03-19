Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Is This the End of Recycling?

posted by martyb on Sunday March 10, @08:37PM   Printer-friendly
from the Betteridge-Says:-Reduce,-Reuse,-and-THEN-Recycle dept.
Business

takyon writes:

Is This the End of Recycling?

For decades, we were sending the bulk of our recycling to China—tons and tons of it, sent over on ships to be made into goods such as shoes and bags and new plastic products. But last year, the country restricted imports of certain recyclables, including mixed paper—magazines, office paper, junk mail—and most plastics. Waste-management companies across the country are telling towns, cities, and counties that there is no longer a market for their recycling. These municipalities have two choices: pay much higher rates to get rid of recycling, or throw it all away.

Most are choosing the latter. "We are doing our best to be environmentally responsible, but we can't afford it," said Judie Milner, the city manager of Franklin, New Hampshire. Since 2010, Franklin has offered curbside recycling and encouraged residents to put paper, metal, and plastic in their green bins. When the program launched, Franklin could break even on recycling by selling it for $6 a ton. Now, Milner told me, the transfer station is charging the town $125 a ton to recycle, or $68 a ton to incinerate. One-fifth of Franklin's residents live below the poverty line, and the city government didn't want to ask them to pay more to recycle, so all those carefully sorted bottles and cans are being burned. Milner hates knowing that Franklin is releasing toxins into the environment, but there's not much she can do. "Plastic is just not one of the things we have a market for," she said.

The same thing is happening across the country. Broadway, Virginia, had a recycling program for 22 years, but recently suspended it after Waste Management told the town that prices would increase by 63 percent, and then stopped offering recycling pickup as a service. "It almost feels illegal, to throw plastic bottles away," the town manager, Kyle O'Brien, told me.

Without a market for mixed paper, bales of the stuff started to pile up in Blaine County, Idaho; the county eventually stopped collecting it and took the 35 bales it had hoped to recycle to a landfill. The town of Fort Edward, New York, suspended its recycling program in July and admitted it had actually been taking recycling to an incinerator for months. Determined to hold out until the market turns around, the nonprofit Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful has collected 400,000 tons of plastic. But for now, it is piling the bales behind the facility where it collects plastic.

Original Submission


«  Ajit Pai's Rosy Broadband Deployment Claim May be Based on Gigantic Error
Is This the End of Recycling? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Sunday March 10, @08:52PM

    by RandomFactor (3682) Subscriber Badge on Sunday March 10, @08:52PM (#812407)

    There are options to try to recapture some value from mixed plastic waste

    Powder Impression Moulding (PIM): A process where low value and even highly diverse plastic blends can potentially be used to create a range of moulded items. This process is now being successfully used in the production of hoarding panels by the UK’s 2K Manufacturing.
    .
    Encapsulation: Using the recycled plastic as a “former” which is then encapsulated by a thin layer of higher value plastic. This enables the product to have the appearance and much of the performance of the higher value encapsulated plastic.
    .
    Fibre Plastic Composites (FPC): Have experienced significant growth since the early 1990’s in the US and have been successfully developed for niche applications in Europe. Composites can contain a wide range of both plastics fibres from high value PET with carbon nano-tubes to low value wood and other waste cellulosic fibres combined with mixed polyolefins.

    .
    but the economic viability is problematic.
    .
    I guess you could always drip the burning stuff on your green army men from above.

    --
    "My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by acid andy on Sunday March 10, @09:00PM

    by acid andy (1683) on Sunday March 10, @09:00PM (#812410) Journal

    So they care about the environment but only so long as that makes a profit, rather than incurring a cost. Really, the government should be subsidizing this and fund that by charging the manufacturers for using plastics. Maybe subsidize the companies for using more environmentally friendly alternatives as well so that there's carrot as well as stick.

    --
    Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 10, @09:01PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 10, @09:01PM (#812411)

    ...But last year, the country restricted imports of certain recyclables...

    ...One-fifth of Franklin's residents live below the poverty line...

    ...Without a market for mixed paper...has collected 400,000 tons of plastic...

    Have the governor find where Senior Trump's properties are and reclaim the adjoining land for dump disposal. You can fully expect a paper and plastic tariff sorting all the above problems under a month.

(1)