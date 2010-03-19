Stories
Professor Eugene Spafford Comments on the RSA 2019 Conference

posted by martyb on Sunday March 10, @10:57PM   Printer-friendly
from the get-off-my-lawn dept.
Security

canopic jug writes:

Professor Eugene Spafford at Purdue University, the father of the field of Internet security, has some takes on this year's RSA conference:

I have now attended 13 of the last 18 RSA Conferences (see some of my comments for 2016, 2015, and 2014). Before there were RSA conferences, there were the Joint National Computer Security Conferences, and I went to those, too. I’ve been going to these conferences for about 30 years now.

[...] I am giving serious thought to this being my last RSA Conference — the expense is getting to be too great for value received. The years have accumulated and I find myself increasingly out of step here. I want to do what is right — safe, secure, ensuring privacy — but so much of this industry is built around the idea that “right” means creating a startup and retiring rich in 5 years after an M&A event. I don’t believe that having piles of money is how to measure what is right. I will never retire rich; actually, because I will never be rich, I probably can’t afford to retire! I am also saddened by the lack of even basic awareness of what so many people worked so hard to accomplish as foundations for others to build on. We have a rich history as a field, and a great deal of knowledge. It is sad to see that so much of it is forgotten and ignored.

  • (Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Sunday March 10, @11:05PM

    by RandomFactor (3682) Subscriber Badge on Sunday March 10, @11:05PM (#812462)

    have expressed similar sentiments.

