Flickr Will Save All Creative Commons Photos, Deceased Members' Accounts
Flickr will begin deleting photos of accounts over the 1,000 file limit starting on March 12th, but the photo-sharing service has just announced two changes to its policy: spared from deletion will be all Creative Commons photos and the accounts of deceased members.
When Flickr announced its Free account changes back in late 2018, it stated that freely licensed public photos (e.g. Creative Commons, public domain, U.S. government works) uploaded on or before November 1st, 2018, would be spared from the mass deletion.
But Flickr is now going a step further by promising that future Creative Commons photos will be protected as well.
"Creative Commons licenses have been an important part of Flickr since we introduced them on our platform in 2004," Flickr says. "We wanted to make sure we didn't disrupt the hundreds of millions of stories across the global internet that link to freely licensed Flickr images. We know the cost of storing and serving these images is vastly outweighed by the value they represent to the world. In this spirit, today we're going further and now protecting all public, freely licensed images on Flickr, regardless of the date they were uploaded. We want to make sure we preserve these works and further the value of the licenses for our community and for anyone who might benefit from them."
Previously: Flickr to Stop Giving Terabyte of Photo Storage to Free Users
