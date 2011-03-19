19/03/11/1158254 story
posted by chromas on Monday March 11, @03:01PM
Nvidia to acquire Mellanox Technologies for about $7 billion in cash
Chipmaker Nvidia on Monday announced plans to acquire peer Mellanox Technologies for about $7 billion in cash.
The deal is Nvidia's biggest-ever acquisition and is expected to boost its business of making chips for data centers, allowing it to reduce its reliance on the video game industry, for which it is best known as a major technology vendor.
Financial news website Calcalist had reported earlier on Sunday that Nvidia had outbid Intel for Mellanox.
Older articles at Reuters and The Register.
Nvidia to Acquire Mellanox Technologies for $7 Billion | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Monday March 11, @03:38PM (1 child)
a possible route to get an ARM based supercomputer - with Nvidia acceleration of course...
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday March 11, @03:50PM
Why do we care about the CPU architecture of supercomputers? I honestly don't know the answer to that.