Nvidia to Acquire Mellanox Technologies for $7 Billion

posted by chromas on Monday March 11, @03:01PM   Printer-friendly
Business Techonomics

takyon writes:

Nvidia to acquire Mellanox Technologies for about $7 billion in cash

Chipmaker Nvidia on Monday announced plans to acquire peer Mellanox Technologies for about $7 billion in cash.

The deal is Nvidia's biggest-ever acquisition and is expected to boost its business of making chips for data centers, allowing it to reduce its reliance on the video game industry, for which it is best known as a major technology vendor.

Financial news website Calcalist had reported earlier on Sunday that Nvidia had outbid Intel for Mellanox.

Mellanox Technologies.

Older articles at Reuters and The Register.

Original Submission


