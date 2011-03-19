from the killbots-and-cream dept.
The U.S. is seeking bids to improve its "basic" killbot to the the point where it can "acquire, identify, and engage targets at least 3X faster than the current manual process."
U.S. Army Assures Public That Robot Tank System Adheres to AI Murder Policy
Why does any of this matter? The Department of Defense Directive 3000.09, requires that humans be able to "exercise appropriate levels of human judgment over the use of force," meaning that the U.S. won't toss a fully autonomous robot into a battlefield and allow it to decide independently whether to kill someone. This safeguard is sometimes called being "in the loop," meaning that a human is making the final decision about whether to kill someone.
Surely these will never be hacked!
Will an operator feel more trepeditious about taking life, due to not being in direct peril themselves? Or less because of greater desensitization? Anyone have any insightful links about drone operator psych outcomes? (Ed: Don't worry about it.)
Related information to inform the philisophical background of why having a human in the loop is required (they don't specify this but e.g. without the human, land mine agreements might start to apply): https://www.act.nato.int/images/stories/media/capdev/capdev_02.pdf
"Study paves way for personnel such as drone operators to have electrical pulses sent into their brains to improve effectiveness in high pressure situations"
US military scientists have used electrical brain stimulators to enhance mental skills of staff, in research that aims to boost the performance of air crews, drone operators and others in the armed forces' most demanding roles.
The successful tests of the devices pave the way for servicemen and women to be wired up at critical times of duty, so that electrical pulses can be beamed into their brains to improve their effectiveness in high pressure situations.
The brain stimulation kits use five electrodes to send weak electric currents through the skull and into specific parts of the cortex. Previous studies have found evidence that by helping neurons to fire, these minor brain zaps can boost cognitive ability.
The technology is seen as a safer alternative to prescription drugs, such as modafinil and ritalin, both of which have been used off-label as performance enhancing drugs in the armed forces.
But while electrical brain stimulation appears to have no harmful side effects, some experts say its long-term safety is unknown, and raise concerns about staff being forced to use the equipment if it is approved for military operations.
Others are worried about the broader implications of the science on the general workforce because of the advance of an unregulated technology.
[...] In 2014 another Oxford scientist, Roi Cohen Kadosh, warned that while brain stimulation could improve performance at some tasks, it made people worse at others. In light of the work, Kadosh urged people not to use brain stimulators at home.
Article:
All I ask is the freaking laserbeam.
I would greatly prefer these laws for robotics and/or AI:
With the later added "Zeroth Law":
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
Aren't mine-fields or mines or IEDs just "thrown" into the battlefield and allowed to kill someone independently without humans being in the loop? And their killing is not limited to the duration of the conflict. Years later a child can step on that mine.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
Is it like a jolly Nazi? Or factual propaganda?
A tank is an instrument of war. How the fuck can it ever be ethical?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rules_of_engagement [wikipedia.org]
Like the pentagon has any of those standards.
If this goes into mass production, they better make them water-resistant https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hardware_%28film%29 [wikipedia.org]