The team found that a microwave -- with a wavelength of 12 centimetres in air -- is the exact same size of a grape in water due to what's known as water's high index of refraction, Slepkov explained. That's when something interesting happens, he said.

Microwaves accumulate and become trapped inside the grape, he said, and those light microwaves pack themselves in the centre and the grape begins to heat up. When a second grape comes in, or the other half of a cut grape, the microwaves concentrate at the sides near each other creating an intense electrical field.