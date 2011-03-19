[In free-to-play games] you'll often be offered the ability to watch a video advertisement to receive some sort of bonus. This bonus can come in the form of double the in-game currency for X number of minutes, an extra chance at a particular level, or anything else that can benefit the user. Developers could add this feature with Unity Ads, but now Google has announced they are building it into the Google Play Billing Library or AIDL interface with only a few additional API calls. The featured is called a "rewarded product" and instructions on how to set it up can be found here.

This means the developer doesn't have to integrate any other SDK into their application or game which should reduce the work required to add this extra monetization opportunity. The feature is powered by Google's Admob technology so developers will have access to the large number of advertisers who they are working with.