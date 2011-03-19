from the admobbed-up dept.
Google Play will let developers earn more money by having users watch ads in exchange for rewards
[In free-to-play games] you'll often be offered the ability to watch a video advertisement to receive some sort of bonus. This bonus can come in the form of double the in-game currency for X number of minutes, an extra chance at a particular level, or anything else that can benefit the user. Developers could add this feature with Unity Ads, but now Google has announced they are building it into the Google Play Billing Library or AIDL interface with only a few additional API calls. The featured is called a "rewarded product" and instructions on how to set it up can be found here.
This means the developer doesn't have to integrate any other SDK into their application or game which should reduce the work required to add this extra monetization opportunity. The feature is powered by Google's Admob technology so developers will have access to the large number of advertisers who they are working with.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday March 11, @06:26PM (2 children)
Okay, I agree an get the bonus. They play the ad. How do they know that I watched it? Do they monitor via the phone's front camera? Can I just put a photograph of my face as a proxy while I do something more interesting with that extra 30 seconds of my life?
Idea: new hardware feature for mobile phones to be required by an upcoming Android / iOS. A blood sample device. With a "Theranos" style 'mini lab'. Or think of the movie GATTACA. Hold your finger up to the correct part of the phone, it instantly pricks your finger and draws a drop of blood.
Next patentable idea: The phones can be slightly partially powered by the glucose in those blood drops. Eventually the machines develop a taste for human blood, and well . . . why spoil the surprise.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 2) by urza9814 on Monday March 11, @06:45PM
Same way they know you're paying attention to ads on TV or radio or YouTube -- they don't.
One option is the make the ad catch your attention so you do end up watching it. Another option is to make it short enough that it'll take you longer to figure out something else to do than it takes to just watch the ad. But that's the advertiser's job, not Google's. Google doesn't care, they're getting paid anyway.
Although, yes, finding a way to force you to watch would potentially give their advertising platform a "competitive advantage"....although they could also cover that by just becoming the only game in town, they're doing pretty well at that already...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 11, @07:06PM
The ads only reward the user with make believe money "gems" and such stuff.
Even if it wasn't easy to see when the only phones watching your rewarded content are all in the same place, the revenue for one view is probably barely worth the energy powering up the phone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 11, @06:39PM (1 child)
In related news, smartphones have been proven to shrink penises. But that has been deemed not an issue as smartphones are mostly targeted at teenage girls.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday March 11, @07:04PM
So if I leave my phone in the sock drawer will my vibrator turn into one of those little pink egg things from Japan, or does this only work on organic matter? =P
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by urza9814 on Monday March 11, @06:49PM
Coming soon, to a crappy mobile app developer near
youChina: ADPOCALYPSE 2!
I'd say I hope it comes soon...but honestly...maybe the idiots playing these games are serving as useful cannon fodder, keeping the advertisers focused there instead of spending too much time looking at the rest of us. PLEASE waste more of your effort on ad-supported lootboxes!