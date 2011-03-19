Thousands rallied in Moscow to protest a bill in parliament that would route all internet traffic through servers in Russia.

Protestors fear this bill would

lead to widespread internet censorship for Russian users. [...and make] virtual private networks (VPNs) ineffective

It is always easier to manage a powergrab of this sort if you can blame Russia America so the official line is:

the bill is intended to address concerns that Russia could be cut off if the United States applies a new cybersecurity doctrine in an offensive maneuver

conversely

Critics say the bill would create an internet firewall similar to China's.

It also makes a remarkably convenient surveillance choke point, which saves on costs.