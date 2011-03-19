Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Thousands in Moscow Protest Bill Routing all Internet traffic through Russian Servers

posted by martyb on Monday March 11, @11:13PM   Printer-friendly
from the Putin's-predator-proceeds-apace dept.
Digital Liberty

RandomFactor writes:

Thousands rallied in Moscow to protest a bill in parliament that would route all internet traffic through servers in Russia.

Protestors fear this bill would

lead to widespread internet censorship for Russian users.

[...and make] virtual private networks (VPNs) ineffective

It is always easier to manage a powergrab of this sort if you can blame RussiaAmerica so the official line is:

the bill is intended to address concerns that Russia could be cut off if the United States applies a new cybersecurity doctrine in an offensive maneuver

conversely

Critics say the bill would create an internet firewall similar to China's.

It also makes a remarkably convenient surveillance choke point, which saves on costs.

Original Submission


«  Of Microwaves and Grapes - the Science Behind the Spark
Thousands in Moscow Protest Bill Routing all Internet traffic through Russian Servers | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 11, @11:46PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 11, @11:46PM (#812982)

    Bets on where the first land line will be out of Russia to bypass this?

(1)