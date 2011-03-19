19/03/11/2115205 story
It is always easier to manage a powergrab of this sort if you can blame
posted by martyb on Monday March 11, @11:13PM
from the Putin's-predator-proceeds-apace dept.
Thousands rallied in Moscow to protest a bill in parliament that would route all internet traffic through servers in Russia.
Protestors fear this bill would
lead to widespread internet censorship for Russian users.
[...and make] virtual private networks (VPNs) ineffective
RussiaAmerica so the official line is:
the bill is intended to address concerns that Russia could be cut off if the United States applies a new cybersecurity doctrine in an offensive maneuver
conversely
Critics say the bill would create an internet firewall similar to China's.
It also makes a remarkably convenient surveillance choke point, which saves on costs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 11, @11:46PM
Bets on where the first land line will be out of Russia to bypass this?