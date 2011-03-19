19/03/11/2333210 story
posted by martyb on Tuesday March 12, @03:45AM
from the death-and-taxes dept.
"...Filing your taxes has never been faster or easier, especially if you do it online....the DIY approach may cost little or nothing....Most of us prefer free software..." foxnews.com/tech/best-tax-software-to-use-in-2019
This one is a little like the Emmys. "Best site for DIY tax prep" is TurboTax. "Best online tax site if you need a little help" is H&R Block. "Best site for earning bonus points" is TaxAct. "Best tax prep site to protect your identity" is TaxSlayer. "Best tax site for experienced DIY-ers" is Jackson Hewitt.
And for those that are wondering, I do pay taxes. As little as possible!
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Tuesday March 12, @04:16AM
The only reason US taxes are so complicated is that TurboTax bribes the government to not reform taxes, because their entire business depends on taxes being too complicated for the average person to understand.
FreeTaxUSA is recommended on Reddit. It's better than TurboTax in some places and worse in others. They only charge 13 USD for filing state taxes and 7 USD for audit protection (no secret extra fees), they have a spanking good privacy policy, and they even support real two factor authentication.
And at the end of the day, even if it were objectively worse, as long as it's good enough I'll take it, because FUCK TURBOTAX IN THE ANUS WITH A TOILET CLEANING BRUSH.