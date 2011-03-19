from the do-these-stilettos-make-my-asp-look-big dept.
Scientists have discovered a new species of 'Stiletto' snake, according to an article published in the journal Zoosystematics and Evolution.
Stiletto snakes are unique in that they have what amounts to a side fang, and can even strike sideways and envenom their prey with closed mouths. Notably these snakes would not do well with snake handlers, as
Snake handlers typically hold snakes by the back of the head, but such a grip won't protect handlers from a stiletto snake's sideways fang
(technically, perhaps it is the snake handlers who would not do well.)
A revealing image of the side fang on a stiletto snake is here if you are curious how this looks.
Sometimes called mole vipers or burrowing asps, most stiletto snakes aren't venomous enough to hurt humans, but a few species produce venom toxic enough to cause tissue necrosis.
The research team collected three samples of the new species from the western Upper Guinea forests but has not determined its full range.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 12, @12:34AM
Looks like he's smiling! Oh can we keep him? Pleasssssssssssse...
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 12, @12:35AM (1 child)
You've got to pity the first guy that discovered a side-fang snake. He was probably sure of himself, thinking he "knows how snakes work".
Then he picked up a side-fang snake, was all "OW WTF WAS THAT", died, hopefully with just enough time to yell "SIDE FANG!"
Poor bastard.
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Tuesday March 12, @12:47AM
fe fnake fliffered off back to hif friends, who had alwayf mocked him for hif fidewayf toof and hif speef problem, gafe them the "did any of you ever hurt that big of a monster" look, and got fe girfs liferally all over him, ensuring the mutafion would be paffed on.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday March 12, @12:56AM (1 child)
Seems that pretty much every thing in Australia has a "most deadly" tag attached to it. How did they miss this snake?
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 2) by SpockLogic on Tuesday March 12, @01:12AM
Africa not Australia, not close either, Guinea not New Guinea. ;-)