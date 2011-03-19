Scientists have discovered a new species of 'Stiletto' snake, according to an article published in the journal Zoosystematics and Evolution.

Stiletto snakes are unique in that they have what amounts to a side fang, and can even strike sideways and envenom their prey with closed mouths. Notably these snakes would not do well with snake handlers, as

Snake handlers typically hold snakes by the back of the head, but such a grip won't protect handlers from a stiletto snake's sideways fang

(technically, perhaps it is the snake handlers who would not do well.)

A revealing image of the side fang on a stiletto snake is here if you are curious how this looks.

Sometimes called mole vipers or burrowing asps, most stiletto snakes aren't venomous enough to hurt humans, but a few species produce venom toxic enough to cause tissue necrosis.

The research team collected three samples of the new species from the western Upper Guinea forests but has not determined its full range.