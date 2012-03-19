Hiding in not-so-plain sight, deep within the depths of your iPhone's settings (seven layers deep, to be exact) is a level of location tracking that very few iPhone users are aware of and probably won't feel comfortable with.

Sure, many of us know that our iPhone generally tracks us when we use certain apps to enable it to share personalized information like the local weather, coffee shop recommendations, and more.

But in a quick survey I ran with some friends, not one person (out of dozens of people that I surveyed) knew where or how to navigate to this specific screen that I'm talking about here. It's called the Significant Locations list.

The Significant Locations list shows a minute-by-minute route history of my exact whereabouts in every location I've been over the past few years.