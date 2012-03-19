Stories
GPS Network May Experience Errors in "Week Number" Rollback

posted by martyb on Tuesday March 12, @12:23PM   Printer-friendly
from the the-times-they-are-a-changin' dept.
Software

canopic jug writes:

The American Radio Relay League (ARRL), the national association for amateur radio, has a reminder about older GPS receivers which may hit a wrap-around bug on April 6th this year.

The GPS network will encounter a small millennium bug of its own in April when the network's "week number" rolls back to zero. This known issue especially could affect those who use GPS to obtain accurate Coordinated Universal Time (i.e., UTC). In the GPS network, the number of the current week is encoded into the message the GPS receives using a 10-bit field. This allows for weeks ranging from zero to 1023. The current period began on August 1, 1999. On April 6, 2019, the week number rolls over to zero and starts counting back up to 1023.

This should not affect later-model GPS receivers that conform to IS-GPS-200 and provide UTC, [...]

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 12, @12:51PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 12, @12:51PM (#813214)

    pshaw! how is this news?
    just wait for that armaggedon bug when we run out of numbers!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 12, @01:35PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 12, @01:35PM (#813231)

    The current period began on August 1, 1999.

    So they had the "Y2K bug" coming up (all over the news at that time)... and could not foresee this being an issue in 20 years? Well, not really an issue as it seems to be fixed already in new gear... Yay for planned expiring goods.

