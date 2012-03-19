from the it-was-good-while-it-lasted dept.
Nginx, the web server competing with Apache2, has been purchased for $670 million by a competitor, F5 Networks. F5 Networks is an application services and application delivery networking company. A little less than a year ago, Nginx raised $43 million to fund expansion. Netcraft's February 2019 web server survey shows Nginx hovering at around 20% of all active sites and around a quarter of the busiest sites.
F5 said that it will be merging its own operations with those of NGINX, with current NGINX CEO Gus Robertson and founders Igor Syosev and Maxim Konovalov all joining the company.
More details can be found in the F5 Press Release and in NGINX CEO Gus Robertson's blog which also provides a history of how NGINX came to be.
[Disclaimer: SoylentNews uses NGINX.]
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Tuesday March 12, @02:24PM (3 children)
Is there anyone around who can explain why that choice was made? Was there some specific benefit over Apache (or any other contenders) that made the decision fall that way?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 12, @02:33PM
NGINX is russian, so it is obviously better.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday March 12, @03:04PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday March 12, @03:12PM
Reverse proxy/load balancer, yep. Less overhead and better performance than Apache if it only needs to do those jobs.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday March 12, @03:09PM
These things never turn out well - particularly not in the "stack" - stuff that a billion people use every day, as you can't avoid it. I'm still perturbed that mysql is still in such wide use, given that mariadb is a plug in replacement, and doesn't have the same level of corporate baggage. And I won't even mention browsers...
