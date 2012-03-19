Stories
F5 Networks Acquires NGINX for $670M

posted by martyb on Tuesday March 12, @02:02PM   Printer-friendly
from the it-was-good-while-it-lasted dept.
Business

canopic jug writes:

Nginx, the web server competing with Apache2, has been purchased for $670 million by a competitor, F5 Networks. F5 Networks is an application services and application delivery networking company. A little less than a year ago, Nginx raised $43 million to fund expansion. Netcraft's February 2019 web server survey shows Nginx hovering at around 20% of all active sites and around a quarter of the busiest sites.

F5 said that it will be merging its own operations with those of NGINX, with current NGINX CEO Gus Robertson and founders Igor Syosev and Maxim Konovalov all joining the company.

More details can be found in the F5 Press Release and in NGINX CEO Gus Robertson's blog which also provides a history of how NGINX came to be.

[Disclaimer: SoylentNews uses NGINX.]

  • (Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Tuesday March 12, @02:24PM (3 children)

    by fyngyrz (6567) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday March 12, @02:24PM (#813263) Homepage Journal

    SoylentNews uses NGINX

    Is there anyone around who can explain why that choice was made? Was there some specific benefit over Apache (or any other contenders) that made the decision fall that way?

    Pollen: when flowers can't keep it in their plants.

  • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday March 12, @03:09PM

    by FatPhil (863) <{pc-soylent} {at} {asdf.fi}> on Tuesday March 12, @03:09PM (#813296) Homepage
    And wait for the fork.

    These things never turn out well - particularly not in the "stack" - stuff that a billion people use every day, as you can't avoid it. I'm still perturbed that mysql is still in such wide use, given that mariadb is a plug in replacement, and doesn't have the same level of corporate baggage. And I won't even mention browsers...
    If vaccination works, then why doesn't eucharist protect kids against Christianity?
