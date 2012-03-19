Nginx, the web server competing with Apache2, has been purchased for $670 million by a competitor, F5 Networks. F5 Networks is an application services and application delivery networking company. A little less than a year ago, Nginx raised $43 million to fund expansion. Netcraft's February 2019 web server survey shows Nginx hovering at around 20% of all active sites and around a quarter of the busiest sites.

F5 said that it will be merging its own operations with those of NGINX, with current NGINX CEO Gus Robertson and founders Igor Syosev and Maxim Konovalov all joining the company.

More details can be found in the F5 Press Release and in NGINX CEO Gus Robertson's blog which also provides a history of how NGINX came to be.

[Disclaimer: SoylentNews uses NGINX.]