from the linking-up dept.
CXL Specification 1.0 Released: New Industry High-Speed Interconnect From Intel
With the battleground moving from single core performance to multi-core acceleration, a new war is being fought with how data is moved around between different compute resources. The Interconnect Wars are truly here, and the battleground just got a lot more complicated. We've seen NVLink[0], CCIX[1], and GenZ[2] come out in recent years as offering the next generation of host-to-device and device-to-device high-speed interconnect, with a variety of different features. Now CXL, or Compute Express Link, is taking to the field.
This new interconnect, for which the version 1.0 specification is being launched today, started in the depths of Intel's R&D Labs over four years ago, however what was made is being launched as an open standard, headed up by a consortium of nine companies. These companies include Alibaba, Cisco, Dell EMC, Facebook, Google, HPE, Huawei, Intel, and Microsoft, which as a collective was described as one of the companies as 'the biggest group of influencers driving a modern interconnect standard'.
[...] While some of the competing standards have 20-50+ members, the Compute Express Link actually has more founding members than PCIe (5) or USB (7). That being said however, there are a few key names in the industry missing: Amazon, Arm, AMD, Xilinx, etc. Other standards playing in this space, such as CCIX and GenZ, have common members with CXL, and when questioned on this, the comment from CXL was that GenZ made a positive comment to the CXL press release - they stated that there is a lot of synergy between CXL and GenZ, and they expect the standards to dovetail rather than overlap. It should be pointed out that Xilinx, Arm, and AMD have already stated core CCIX support, either plausible future support or in products at some level, making this perhaps another VHS / Betamax battle. The other missing company is NVIDIA, who are more than happy with NVLink and its association with IBM.
[0] NVlink:
NVIDIA® NVLink™ technology addresses this interconnect issue by providing higher bandwidth, more links, and improved scalability for multi-GPU and multi-GPU/CPU system configurations. A single NVIDIA Tesla® V100 GPU supports up to six NVLink connections and total bandwidth of 300 GB/sec—10X the bandwidth of PCIe Gen 3.
[1] CCIX:
Cache Coherent Interconnect for Accelerators (CCIX), pronounced "see-six", is an open cache coherent interconnect architecture developed by the CCIX Consortium. CCIX is designed to simplify the communication between the central processor and the various accelerators in the system through a cache-coherent extension to standard PCIe.
[2] GenZ:
An open systems Interconnect designed to provide memory-semantic access to data and devices via direct-attached, switched or fabric topologies.