Mozilla Launches Firefox Send, an Encrypted File-Sharing Service

posted by chromas on Wednesday March 13, @02:59AM
Software

takyon writes:

Mozilla's self-destructing file-sharing service exits beta

Firefox Send, the encrypted file-sharing service from Mozilla, has exited beta and is no longer an experiment. The service allows you to send download links that are set to automatically expire after a certain period of time, or after a set number of people have downloaded them. An additional password can also be set before a recipient can download a file.

Registered, logged-in users can send files up to 2.5 GB in size, otherwise the limit is 1 GB.

