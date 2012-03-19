19/03/12/2336246 story
posted by chromas on Wednesday March 13, @02:59AM
Mozilla's self-destructing file-sharing service exits beta
Firefox Send, the encrypted file-sharing service from Mozilla, has exited beta and is no longer an experiment. The service allows you to send download links that are set to automatically expire after a certain period of time, or after a set number of people have downloaded them. An additional password can also be set before a recipient can download a file.
Registered, logged-in users can send files up to 2.5 GB in size, otherwise the limit is 1 GB.
Also at Engadget.
Mozilla Launches Firefox Send, an Encrypted File-Sharing Service | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.