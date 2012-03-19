from the cracker dept.
Data & Society just published a report entitled Workplace Monitoring & Surveillance:
New technologies are enabling more varied and pervasive monitoring and surveillance practices in the workplace. This monitoring is becoming increasingly intertwined with data collection as the basis for surveillance, performance evaluation, and management. Monitoring and surveillance tools are collecting new kinds of data about workers, enabling quantification of activities or personal qualities that previously may not have been tracked in a given workplace—expanding the granularity, scale, and tempo of data collection. Moreover, workplace monitoring and surveillance can feed automated decision-making and inform predictions about workers’ future behaviors, their skills or qualities, and their fitness for employment. Monitoring and surveillance can shift power dynamics between workers and employers, as an imbalance in access to worker data can reduce negotiating power.
This explainer highlights four broad trends in employee monitoring and surveillance technologies:
- Prediction and flagging tools that aim to predict characteristics or behaviors of employees or that are designed to identify or deter perceived rule-breaking or fraud. Touted as useful management tools, they can augment biased and discriminatory practices in workplace evaluations and segment workforces into risk categories based on patterns of behavior.
- Biometric and health data of workers collected through tools like wearables, fitness tracking apps, and biometric timekeeping systems as a part of employer- provided health care programs, workplace wellness, and digital tracking work shifts tools. Tracking non-work-related activities and information, such as health data, may challenge the boundaries of worker privacy, open avenues for discrimination, and raise questions about consent and workers’ ability to opt out of tracking.
- Remote monitoring and time-tracking used to manage workers and measure performance remotely. Companies may use these tools to decentralize and lower costs by hiring independent contractors, while still being able to exert control over them like traditional employees with the aid of remote monitoring tools. More advanced time-tracking can generate itemized records of on-the-job activities, which can be used to facilitate wage theft or allow employers to trim what counts as paid work time.
- Gamification and algorithmic management of work activities through continuous data collection. Technology can take on management functions, such as sending workers automated “nudges” or adjusting performance benchmarks based on a worker’s real-time progress, while gamification renders work activities into competitive, game-like dynamics driven by performance metrics. However, these practices can create punitive work environments that place pressures on workers to meet demanding and shifting efficiency benchmarks.
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 13, @04:38AM
Personally, I lean toward privacy, and the idea of workplace monitoring bothers me.
However, recently a 90 year old relative with Parkinson's couldn't live at home any more and needed 24/7 care at a nursing home. The treatment of residents at this particular skilled nursing facility is generally OK, but I keep getting reports of aides and/or nurses that are not as caring and gentle as they could be. The results are obvious, skin tears and bruises. Another was a frightened story of a shower aide that didn't bother to test water temp first (it went hot and cold alternately) and also pointed the stream of water directly at an open skin wound (ouch!!!) Of course this never happens when I'm around to witness the problem, the employees are on best behavior when I'm there.
Another complaint is the time for aides to appear after the call button is pressed. This one I actually witnessed a couple of times: an aide came into the room, turned off the call light, went back out of the room...and then took between a half hour and hour to return. While a facility manager told me the call light time is logged, clearly this "trick" by the aide makes it look like their response time is good, when it actually is terrible.
Some advanced monitoring might be just what is needed to keep these employees from ignoring and/or abusing their fragile charges? It might not even be that hard to do, I believe that the call light system is already tied into a cell phone app that tells the aides who is calling for assistance.