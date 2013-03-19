from the markup-perversion dept.
The man who invented the web says it's now dysfunctional with 'perverse' incentives
Thirty years ago, the World Wide Web was born.
But over the next 30 years, it needs to be "changed for the better," according to its inventor.
British computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee laid out his vision for an information management system, which would become the World Wide Web, in March 1989. The blueprint would radically transform society as half the world's population went online in just three decades. But in a letter published Monday marking the web's 30th anniversary, Berners-Lee said he understands concerns that the internet is no longer a "force for good."
"The fight for the web is one of the most important causes of our time," Berners-Lee said.
[...]An open web has been a sticking point for Berners-Lee. From the outset, he chose to make the underlying code of the World Wide Web available to anyone without a fee.
Berners-Lee said the system has since been designed with "perverse" incentives, which he sees as the second source of dysfunction in the web today. He singled out ad-based revenue models, used by many tech giants like Google and Facebook, that reward "clickbait and the viral spread of misinformation."
[...]"Companies must do more to ensure their pursuit of short-term profit is not at the expense of human rights, democracy, scientific fact or public safety," he said in the letter Monday.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Wednesday March 13, @03:57PM
Everywhere else on the web, it's a deluge of ads, autoplay videos like buttons and javascript.
This place is nice and simple. I love it here.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday March 13, @04:00PM
Advertising destroys every medium it ever touches.
Billboards seemed innocuous. End result: some formerly nice landscapes littered with billboards as far as the eye can see, especially on interstate highways. City blocks littered with astonishing amounts of visual noise from ads and billboards. Then electric commercial signs. Now electronic road billboards. Even in remote areas to keep people awake who wouldn't have been bothered by city lights.
Magazines. They eventually become more ads than content. But BYTE magazine is famous for this. At first the ads were useful. Later you couldn't find the articles for the ads. Then the content changed to become IBM-PC centric. Then it became a teaser of what we would know as Computer Shopper, pure ads.
Newspapers.
Radio. A vast wasteland.
TV. A vast wasteland.
Cable TV. At first an alternative if you were sick of network tv. And the promise of no ads since you paid for cable. And we see how long that lasted. By the end of cable TV, after an ad, there would be animated bugs and animated characters that would walk out onto the screen right over the top of the content you were trying to watch; sometimes obscuring important information that was part of the plot.
The Web. At first an amazing collection of useful information. Then commercial web sites (eg, "Disney') that provided useful information and services. And sites like . . . uh . . . um . . . "the green site". And we see how that one ended up. Then major news sites on the web, which was fine, when the ads were not overwhelming. But there is no counter force. Nothing to ever police advertising. And no apparent limits to how far advertising will go.
Now advertisers think it is their natural God given right to track every last detail of your life from the cradle to the grave. And possibly beyond.
And advertisers think it is their right to execute code on my system instead of just showing me static or moving images.
Some now view the web as a "broadcast" medium. Including even your local ISP viewing it this way.
