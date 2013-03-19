19/03/13/1915233 story
The Las Vegas visitors authority on Tuesday picked Elon Musk's tunnel-making startup "The Boring Company" to build an underground "people mover" as part of a massive convention center expansion.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) board of directors touted its choice as a "monumental decision that will revolutionize Southern Nevada's transportation."
The Boring Company will design, construct and operate a convention center transport system consisting of a loop of express-route tunnels capable of carrying passengers in autonomous electric vehicles at high speeds, according to LVCVA.
Travellers of the Vegas underground are advised to keep an eye out for Deathclaws, Mirelurks, Mole rats, and Feral Ghouls.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 13, @09:14PM (2 children)
Wake me if any of Elon's transportation wet dreams are ever finished, especially the Chicago airport tunnel.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday March 13, @09:38PM
All things considered, I'd say this project is more likely to be completed in a reasonable time frame. Just from an outsider's perspective on Vegas.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday March 13, @09:39PM
Wake me if the Wright brothers ever get their "flight" schemes off the ground
Wake me if Ford's "assembly line" or "paying workers more" schemes ever produce a automobile
Wake me if Ernest Rutherford and his "splitting the atom" scheme produces results
Wake me if Nikola Tesla generates any "electricity"
Wake me if Humphry Davy makes anything from it
"If lying to Congress is an enforceable crime, we are going to need more jails."