19/03/13/2352206 story
posted by martyb on Thursday March 14, @12:00AM
from the how-many-programmers-does-it-take-to-change-a-light-bulb? dept.
from the how-many-programmers-does-it-take-to-change-a-light-bulb? dept.
A report from Business Insider claims that Google has axed "dozens" of employees from its laptop and tablet division. BI's sources describe the move as causing "roadmap cutbacks" and that Google will likely "pare down the portfolio" in the future.
[...] Google's Hardware division is run by Rick Osterloh and is expected to launch a game streaming console later this month. The division is responsible for the Pixel phones, Google Home speakers, the Chromecast, Google Wi-Fi, and lately, the Nest smart home division.
Why is Google having a hard time cracking the hardware market?
Google Hardware Makes Cuts to Laptop and Tablet Development, Cancels Products | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 14, @12:06AM
Celebrity endorsements. If Kanye used a Google Chromebook, millions of brainless twits would buy one too. If Kanye used Google+ then Facebook would be out of business by now. Unfortunately Google management are racist and unwilling to do business with successful African American musicians.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday March 14, @12:10AM
Same reason that while I signed up for Google+, I never actually used it:
I do not want just one company in control of my life. For hardware, we have apple, we have samsung, we have acer. But for 24/7 surveillance, we have google.
Everyone who works for social change needs a manifesto. My much older and admittedly far-wiser mentor Stefan Pietrzak Youngs advised me not to publish the Soggy Manifesto until _after_ the close of its Indiegogo, so I won't, but I will tell you the TL;DR:
- In much the same way as that the recycling industry mantra asserts that "A big enough pile of anything is worth something", then if curated lists become widespread and popular, the significance of web search would wither away to the point that it will be merely useful again, in the way that altavista was, rather than a central core of our every waking moment.
In discussing this with my business partner and fellow Institute Alumnus Rod Schmidt, as we were at the time dining in a restaurant I suggested the example of used restaurant supplies - five gallon stainless steel soup pots and the like. Whenever a restaurant closes up as they so often do, they generally sell their cooking utensils and such fixtures as tables and chairs to a used restaurant supply shop. Newly opened restaurants in turn equip themselves by purchasing these used supplies.
After all: stainless steel soup pots last until the end of Time.
However, as this is a very traditional brick and mortar business, it is uncommon for such shops to be online at all, and exceedingly rare for them to be actual eCommerce sites. It's impractical to ship such large items that are purchased in quantity, rather what you want is a delivery truck or cargo van.
Thus, your mission should you decide to accept it is to compile a curated list of all the world's used restaurant supply stores.
It's a beautiful day, so I'm going back to bed as the sunshine, she burns.
Wikipedia Nose-Dive: You Can Make Mescaline Out Of Tea! [guacamoleroad.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 14, @12:39AM
I'm not sure why anyone is really surprised. Google's core business is search and advertising. Anything that isn't directly related to that typically lasts about 4 years and then gets the axe.