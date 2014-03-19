What if someone discovered that the specifications in a font file could be Turing complete? What if that person realized that a font could, therefore, perform computations. How about addition?

Proving the Turing Completeness of Fonts:

The goal is:

I wanted to try to implement addition. The input glyph stream would be of the form “ =1234+5678= ” and the shaping process would turn that string into “ 6912 ”.

The sheer number of details precludes a simple summary. Mix a little recursion with a strong helping of remapping to implement some grammar productions and voila! The font file is available on Google drive.

What "creative" [mis]applications of this technology can you think of? Define a font file that has a 1:1 mapping of all ASCII characters... except replace all instances of "123" with "456". How could you recognize this had happened to you?

Consider: embedding it in a web page or a PDF document. Making it a new (default) printer font.