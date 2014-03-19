Stories
Facebook [was] Down

posted by chromas on Thursday March 14, @12:02PM   Printer-friendly
from the downtime-as-a-public-service dept.
News Digital Liberty

DannyB writes:

Facebook appears to be down.

A link for this submission? Really? But it is down, as in not working. Error 5 - something went wrong.

[chromas adds] From VOA:

Instagram is back up after suffering a partial outage for more than several hours, the photo-sharing social network platform said in a tweet, but its parent Facebook Inc.'s app still seemed to be down for some users around the globe.

Certain users had trouble in accessing widely used Instagram, Whatsapp and Facebook apps earlier Wednesday, in one of the longest outages faced by the company in the recent past.

[...] A Facebook spokesman confirmed the partial outage, but did not provide an update. The social networking site had issues for more than 12 hours, according to its developer's page.

Facebook took to Twitter to inform users that it was working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and confirmed that the matter was not related to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.

  by opinionated_science on Thursday March 14, @12:09PM

    by opinionated_science (4031) on Thursday March 14, @12:09PM

    Or are we waiting for some, y'know, *technical* information on what happened...

    by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 14, @12:15PM

      by JoeMerchant (3937) on Thursday March 14, @12:15PM

      Well... I doubt that any real truth will be coming to light on this issue. In the old days, Facebook code was reputed to be pretty awful, but with billions in investment I hope they've managed to hire a few people who know what they are doing by now.

  by isostatic on Thursday March 14, @12:11PM

    by isostatic (365) on Thursday March 14, @12:11PM

    And nothing of value was lost

  by Thexalon on Thursday March 14, @12:16PM

    by Thexalon (636) on Thursday March 14, @12:16PM

    I'm speculating here, but I wouldn't be surprised if the real story looked something like: Comcast, Verizon, AT&T, Spectrum, and/or another telecom went to Facebook last week and said "Nice website you have there, it would be a real shame if something happened to it. We can make sure nothing happens to it for $X. Of course, if you were to tell anybody about our little chat here, something might happen to it." That's been in their plans ever since they put Ajit Pai in as FCC chair, and there's no reason to think that they wouldn't carry it out.

    Either that or someone has a DDOS botnet that's much larger than anything we've seen before.

    by NotSanguine on Thursday March 14, @12:28PM

      by NotSanguine (285) on Thursday March 14, @12:28PM

      I'm speculating too, but I'm going in the direction that some devops moron deployed broken code into production.

      Alternatively, there may have been some BGP [wikipedia.org] screwups/shenanigans that routed Facebook traffic off into oblivion.

      Given that Facebook has multiple datacenters, with dozens of peering agreements, it's unlikely that even a bunch of ISPs could take Facebook down like this. More's the pity.

