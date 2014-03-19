from the downtime-as-a-public-service dept.
Facebook appears to be down.
A link for this submission? Really? But it is down, as in not working. Error 5 - something went wrong.
[chromas adds] From VOA:
Instagram is back up after suffering a partial outage for more than several hours, the photo-sharing social network platform said in a tweet, but its parent Facebook Inc.'s app still seemed to be down for some users around the globe.
Certain users had trouble in accessing widely used Instagram, Whatsapp and Facebook apps earlier Wednesday, in one of the longest outages faced by the company in the recent past.
[...] A Facebook spokesman confirmed the partial outage, but did not provide an update. The social networking site had issues for more than 12 hours, according to its developer's page.
Facebook took to Twitter to inform users that it was working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and confirmed that the matter was not related to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Thursday March 14, @12:09PM (1 child)
Or are we waiting for some, y'know, *technical* information on what happened...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 14, @12:15PM
Well... I doubt that any real truth will be coming to light on this issue. In the old days, Facebook code was reputed to be pretty awful, but with billions in investment I hope they've managed to hire a few people who know what they are doing by now.
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Thursday March 14, @12:11PM (2 children)
And nothing of value was lost
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 14, @12:29PM (1 child)
Check the market cap. Value is not intrinsic, value is what somebody with money is willing to pay.
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Thursday March 14, @12:54PM
Share price is higher than it's been since August 2018. There appears to have been no impact
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday March 14, @12:16PM (2 children)
I'm speculating here, but I wouldn't be surprised if the real story looked something like: Comcast, Verizon, AT&T, Spectrum, and/or another telecom went to Facebook last week and said "Nice website you have there, it would be a real shame if something happened to it. We can make sure nothing happens to it for $X. Of course, if you were to tell anybody about our little chat here, something might happen to it." That's been in their plans ever since they put Ajit Pai in as FCC chair, and there's no reason to think that they wouldn't carry it out.
Either that or someone has a DDOS botnet that's much larger than anything we've seen before.

(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday March 14, @12:28PM (1 child)
I'm speculating too, but I'm going in the direction that some devops moron deployed broken code into production.
Alternatively, there may have been some BGP [wikipedia.org] screwups/shenanigans that routed Facebook traffic off into oblivion.
Given that Facebook has multiple datacenters, with dozens of peering agreements, it's unlikely that even a bunch of ISPs could take Facebook down like this. More's the pity.

(Score: 2) by isostatic on Thursday March 14, @12:40PM
BGP screwups/shenanigans get picked up and reported