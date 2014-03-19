from the threw-the-facebook-out-with-the-vax-water dept.
Facebook cracks down on vaccine misinformation
In a blog post, the Menlo Park, Calif. company said it will reject any ads containing misinformation about vaccines, remove any targeted advertising options like 'vaccine controversies,' and will no longer show or recommend content containing this type of misinformation on Instagram Explore or hashtag pages."
Combatting Vaccine Misinformation
We are working to tackle vaccine misinformation on Facebook by reducing its distribution and providing people with authoritative information on the topic.
[...] Leading global health organizations, such as the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have publicly identified verifiable vaccine hoaxes. If these vaccine hoaxes appear on Facebook, we will take action against them.
For example, if a group or Page admin posts this vaccine misinformation, we will exclude the entire group or Page from recommendations, reduce these groups and Pages’ distribution in News Feed and Search, and reject ads with this misinformation.
We also believe in providing people with additional context so they can decide whether to read, share, or engage in conversations about information they see on Facebook. We are exploring ways to give people more accurate information from expert organizations about vaccines at the top of results for related searches, on Pages discussing the topic, and on invitations to join groups about the topic. We will have an update on this soon.
We are fully committed to the safety of our community and will continue to expand on this work.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 14, @01:29PM (1 child)
The most common and most dangerous myth out there is that infants are threatened by someone with measles/etc because they cannot be vaccinated until 1 year old, due to the fact it is dangerous to vaccinate earlier.
This is not the case. Infants are not vaccinated until one year old because the vaccine does not work when they are younger, you have to wait for the maternal antibodies to wane. The reason for waiting to vaccinate is the infants are already protected.
This myth is dangerous because the current guidelines were made when most mothers had a full case of measles/etc rather than being vaccinated. Maternal antibodies are weaker in vaccinated mothers and wane faster, so the age needs to be moved up. This can't be done if people keep spreading the myth that these vaccines are too dangerous for younger infants.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday March 14, @02:05PM
It can if you get medical advice from your doctor rather than facebook. If you do it the other way around you kind of deserve your darwin award.
(Score: 2) by rob_on_earth on Thursday March 14, @01:43PM (1 child)
So what about all the other things it happily accepts advertising dollars for without doing any due diligence on?
This reminds me of Amazon response to bad press around selling anti-vax books. They simply refer to their Terms and Conditions for sellers and say it is not there job to police everything sold.
But where does it end?
Are adverts about Cryogenics acceptable because they have the predicted positive result or should be banned because right now its just flesh in a freezer?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday March 14, @02:09PM
I was thinking similar things.
There are other obvious things that most reasonable people would agree should be banned:
* Homeopathy
* Flat Earth
* Moon Landing Hoax
* Alex Jones
But it gradually becomes murky. Where do you draw the line?
What about people who are just plain idiots? For example, an interview with a Trump supporter, an older woman, she was utterly convinced that Trump would all three: 1. make health care even better and cheaper, 2. remove the Obamacare taxes, and 3. decrease the deficit and national debt. Now anyone who understands how addition and subtraction works understands that these are mutually contradictory goals. (Personal opinion: I would just remove item 2 and make up for it all with the Obamacare taxes on the super wealthy, but that's just my opinion.)
So is this just one deluded / misinformed person with an opinion who simply does not understand reality? Or is it something that Facebook should censor? I would not consider that opinion should be censored, however wrong it is.
That is but one example. But there is going to be a very wide gray line between black and white. Where do you draw the extremely thick gray line? Can you use a highlighter that is even fatter than Trump?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 14, @01:58PM (3 children)
Are at it again!
Trying to hide the truth from real Americans!
Vaccines are death in a vial, as anyone who isn't getting paid off by Soros knows!
Soros is *literally* Hitler. He's the love child of evil Adolph and a tasty little Hungarian jew girl who was passed around Nazi high command before being shipped off to the death camps.
She wouldn't swallow and now we're stuck with evil, evil George!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday March 14, @02:07PM (2 children)
You get that it's mostly anti-corporate-sentiment-having folks who push the anti-vax movement, yes? Those generally don't vote R all that much.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday March 14, @02:18PM
A quick google gave me this [precisionvaccinations.com].
I had been inclined to believe that anti vaxxers would predominately be R's.
I think what might be at work with the bias I had is that Rs are the ones seen as anti-science.
* Climate Change
* Evolution
* Teach the Controversy (not the facts, all you need is one differing view to manufacture controversy)
* Kids cannot know how their bodies work, what causes pregnancy, and effective ways to prevent it
So it becomes easy for someone, such as myself, to naturally associate anti vaxxers with R's.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 14, @02:21PM
I figured that Blaming George Soros *and* claiming he's literally Hitler would be a positive.
Dale Carnegie has failed me again. Sigh!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday March 14, @02:19PM
Maybe that is why Facebook was down yesterday. To reduce the spread of misinformation.
