Shanahan officially establishes the Space Development Agency
Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan on Tuesday officially established the Space Development Agency as a separate organization within the Department of Defense that will be led by Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Mike Griffin.
"A national security space architecture that provides the persistent, resilient, global, low-latency surveillance needed to deter or, if deterrence fails, defeat adversary action is a prerequisite to maintaining our long term competitive advantage," Shanahan wrote in a March 12 memo obtained by SpaceNews.
"We cannot achieve these goals and we cannot match the pace our adversaries are setting if we remain bound by legacy methods and culture. Therefore, effective immediately, I establish the Space Development Agency as a separate defense agency," the memo said, noting that the agency is being created under existing legal authorities and will be under the "direction and control of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering."
[...] It is likely that resources from other agencies or military departments will transition to the SDA in the future. The undersecretary for research and engineering will work with the Pentagon comptroller to "determine any realignment of FY19 and FY20 resources." The SDA will transfer to the U.S. Space Force once approved by Congress. The Pentagon requested $149.8 million for the new space agency in its budget for fiscal year 2020.
See also: Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Mike Griffin: Space Development Agency to bring new capabilities that don't exist today
Previously: U.S. Vice President Pence Details Plan to Establish a Space Force by 2020
Pence unveils plan to create Space Force by 2020
Vice President Mike Pence announced the Pentagon's detailed plan for President Donald Trump's vision of a Space Force on Thursday, which would establish the first military branch in over 70 years.
[...] Pence on Thursday stressed that the new branch would be built, in part, from pre-existing elements. "The Space Force will not be built from scratch," Pence said during a speech before members of the Pentagon. "This is a critical step toward's establishing the Space Force as the sixth branch of our armed forces."
Here are the four components to the Department of Defense establishing a Space Force:
First, DoD will establish a Space Development Agency to develop and field space capabilities at speed and scale. The Air Force has already begun to transform its Space and Missile Center (SMC). The Department will accelerate and extend this transformation to all services by creating a joint Space Development Agency.
Second, the Department will develop the Space Operations Force to support the Combatant Commands. These joint space warfighters will provide space expertise to combatant commanders and the Space Development Agency, and surge expertise in time of crisis to ensure that space capabilities are leveraged effectively in conflict.
Third, the Department will create the governance, services, and support functions of the Space Force. Many of these will require changes to U.S. law. The Department will build a legislative proposal for Congressional consideration as a part of the Fiscal Year 2020 budget cycle.
Fourth, the Department will create a U.S. Space Command, led by a four star general or flag officer, to lead the use of space assets in warfighting and accelerate integration of space capabilities into other warfighting forces. U.S. Space Command will be responsible for directing the employment of the Space Force.
Will Space Development Agency research trickle down to NASA?
Previously: The United States Space Corps Wants You...
Congressional Panel Puts Plans for a US Space Corps in 2018 Defense Budget
The Case for a U.S. Space Force
President Trump Orders the Creation of a United States Space Force
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 14, @09:09PM (3 children)
$149.8 million? I thought Mars was going to pay for it?
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Thursday March 14, @09:13PM
It'll pay for itself as we prevent Martians from rocketing back to Earth.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 14, @09:16PM (1 child)
Mars is broke, they'll have to get it out of Uranus.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 14, @09:18PM
Urectum [youtube.com], please.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday March 14, @09:15PM (4 children)
By spending a ton of money on a "Space Force", the US government can successfully divert cash from things that might actually help its citizens to things that are almost certainly useless. This will prevent the citizens from getting too uppity and wanting, you know, a decent standard of living or something.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 14, @09:22PM (3 children)
I agree in its uselessness. However, with 322.7 million adults as of 2016 the $149 million advertised as first year costs could give every resident of the United States a whopping $2.16. That'll get us all a decent standard of living!
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday March 14, @09:31PM (2 children)
I agree it's not much right now. I fully expect Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, etc to start lobbying for more "procurement" on the Space Force, and they'll get it because Congressman Blowhard can say it brings jobs to their district while pocketing substantial "campaign donations" for their cooperation.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 14, @09:38PM (1 child)
If Skunkworks completes their fusion reactor in the next five years using small reactors with four new reactor iterations a year it will fully justify any of that black budget spending they have been getting for the past few decades. I say that as someone who hates defense contractors.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday March 14, @09:51PM
Meanwhile, if SpaceX completes their big effing rocket within the next five years, Lockheed Martin Space Systems should be at least partially defunded.
Lockheed is not the only group trying to build a small fusion reactor:
https://lppfusion.com/ [lppfusion.com]
https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2018/08/nuclear-fusion-updated-project-reviews.html [nextbigfuture.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]