The Reality of SSD Capacity: No-One Wants Over 16TB Per Drive
One of the expanding elements of the storage business is that the capacity per drive has been ever increasing. Spinning hard-disk drives are approaching 20 TB soon, while solid state storage can vary from 4TB to 16TB or even more, if you're willing to entertain an exotic implementation. Today at the Data Centre World conference in London, I was quite surprised to hear that due to managed risk, we're unlikely to see much demand for drives over 16TB.
Speaking with a few individuals at the show about expanding capacities, storage customers that need high density are starting to discuss maximum drive size requirements based on their implementation needs. One message starting to come through is that storage deployments are looking at managing risk with drive size – sure, a large capacity drive allows for high-density, but in a drive failure of a large drive means a lot of data is going to be lost.
[...] Ultimately the size of the drive and the failure rate leads to element of risks and downtime, and aside from engineering more reliant drives, the other variable for risk management is drive size. 16TB, based on the conversations I've had today, seems to be that inflection point; no-one wants to lose 16TB of data in one go, regardless of how often it is accessed, or how well a storage array has additional failover metrics.
Toshiba Envisions a 100 TB QLC SSD in the "Near Future"
Samsung Announces a 128 TB SSD With QLC NAND
Forget the 60 TB SSD. Toshiba is teasing a possible 100 TB SSD:
The Flash Memory Summit saw Toshiba deliver a presentation about quad level cell (QLC) technology – adding substantially to the prospect of a product being delivered in the "near future". We have heard about this QLC (4bits/cell NAND technology) quite recently.
After Seagate tantalised us with a 60TB SSD, along comes Toshiba with a 100TB QLC SSD concept.
Flash Memory Summit attendees saw Toshiba presenters put flesh on the bones and envisage a QLC 3D SSD with a PCIe gen 3 interface and more than 100TB of capacity. It would have 3GB/sec sequential read bandwidth and 1GB/sec sequential write bandwidth. It would do random reading and writing at 50,000 and 14,000 IOPS respectively. The active state power consumption would be 9 watts, the same as a 3.5-inch, 8TB SATA 6Gbit/s disk drive, while the idle power consumption be less than 100 mWatts, compared to the disk drive's 8 watts.
Even if the "near future" isn't so near, or the final capacity does not end up at around 100 TB, it is still interesting to see 3D NAND technology enabling a serious push for 4-bits-per-cell NAND, which would normally face endurance issues.
Samsung will use QLC NAND to create a 128 TB SSD:
For now, let's talk about the goods we'll see over the next year. The biggest news to come out of the new Samsung campus is QLC flash. Samsung's customers set performance and endurance specifications and don't care about the underlying technology as long as those needs are met. Samsung says it can achieve its targets with its first generation QLC (4-bits per cell) V-NAND technology.
The first product pre-announcement (it doesn't have a product number yet) is a 128TB SAS SSD using QLC technology with a 1TB die size. The company plans to go beyond 16 die per package using chip stacking technology that will yield 32 die per package, a flash industry record.
NAND revenue has increased 55% in one year.
Previously: Seagate Demonstrates a 60 TB 3.5" SSD
Toshiba Envisions a 100 TB QLC SSD in the "Near Future"
Western Digital Announces 96-Layer 3D NAND, Including Both TLC and QLC
Toshiba's 3D QLC NAND Could Reach 1000 P/E Cycles
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Friday March 15, @12:03AM
They Call Me Nobody [youtube.com]
"My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @12:12AM
If you have 16tb on a drive, and you back it up, and the drive dies, then you don't lose any data. Same goes for a 160tb drive. Do not underestimate the ability of SoylentNews users to collect porn.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Subsentient on Friday March 15, @12:12AM (1 child)
I get to race such drives and see how long they take to complete a "cat /dev/zero > /dev/sda"
"Sometimes the only thing more dangerous than a question is an answer." -Ferengi Rule of Acquisition #208
(Score: 4, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday March 15, @12:18AM
You know, I used to do that. Then I found out how much faster /dev/null's write speed is and never looked back.
I'm unconcerned about the upcoming Captain Marvel movie. If it sucks, I know Rogue kicks her ass and takes her powers.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DrkShadow on Friday March 15, @12:13AM (1 child)
You could say the same thing about 1GB of data 20 years ago. It's all about price and performance.
20 years ago, how long would 1GB have taken to transfer? a while.. not so bad. Right now, how long does 1TB take to transfer? a while.. not so bad. 20 years from now, how long will 1PB take to transfer? A while.. probably not so bad. We already have NVMe. It's linking in with the system bus. Throw RAID controllers in that don't even have to access the system bus, 100Gb+ disk links, and 1PB will take a while, but it won't be so bad. (UDMA33 -> UDMA133 -> SATA -> SATA2 -> 12Gbps SATA3, so -> 24Gb -> 48Gb -> 96Gb -> 200Gb -> 480Gb? 1PB at 480Gb takes.. about what a 10TB hard drive takes now, if I did my approximations right.)
In 20 years, no one will want 4PB disks. They're just too big for the performance vs risk vs cost tradeoff.
16TB, now? It's a lot of data. It can be used for local caching, where if the data goes it doesn't really matter. Why are you caching such large volumes with SSD's, when you can't quickly access _all_ of it? hmm. Performance sucks for that capacity, unless you're talking NVMe, which doesn't have that capacity. Sata3 is too slow for it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @12:38AM
I didn't notice a difference in real life read/write times between a usb 3.0 external SSD and a NVMe m.2 SSD. Did I do something wrong?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday March 15, @12:25AM (3 children)
If you're relying on a non-backed-up drive to never fail in a big commercial environment, you have no business making tech decisions in the first place. If you're not, you aren't going to lose any data if it fails and you're going to save tons on power bills by going with the (almost) largest drives you can find.
I'm unconcerned about the upcoming Captain Marvel movie. If it sucks, I know Rogue kicks her ass and takes her powers.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by NateMich on Friday March 15, @12:35AM (1 child)
You may not "lose" the data, but the real issue they are probably talking about is that any given machine is out of service until the data is put back.
Of course, a better system is one where these drives are in an array, and when one fails you just change it out and keep going. No downtime required.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Friday March 15, @12:41AM
Is there any commercial application where a drive would not be part of an array? Maybe as an offline backup I suppose.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @12:49AM
This is all assuming that rebuild failures aren't a thing, and that the odds of them don't increase astronomically as the capacity of your drives increases.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @12:31AM (1 child)
But it doesn't mean that at all?
>inb4 the potential harm is greater so the acceptable risk is lower
Just add another backup. Literally it's that simple, you can drive the chance of data loss down exponentially if you can make your backups failing independent events.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @12:41AM
Some people prefer predictable failures rather than statistically random independent ones.