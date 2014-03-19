19/03/14/2138254 story
posted by martyb on Friday March 15, @03:15AM
from the images-of-imagination dept.
from the images-of-imagination dept.
JRR Tolkien's original illustrations are on display at the Morgan Library in New York City until May 12. A handful are described online in The Economist article describing the exhibit:
This exhibition is a slightly more compact version of last year's at the Bodleian Library of the University of Oxford, where Tolkien studied and taught, and where the bulk of his archive is stored. It brings together original manuscripts of "The Hobbit", "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Silmarillion" with illustrations and maps that take you right inside his Legendarium. Walking through it, you feel as though you're peering over his shoulder in his study, watching an elvish conjuror at work. In Tolkien's hands, fantasy has never seemed more real.
Exhibition at Morgan Library in New York of Original JRR Tolkien Illustrations | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @03:40AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday March 15, @03:44AM
fixed
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]