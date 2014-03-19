This exhibition is a slightly more compact version of last year's at the Bodleian Library of the University of Oxford, where Tolkien studied and taught, and where the bulk of his archive is stored. It brings together original manuscripts of "The Hobbit", "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Silmarillion" with illustrations and maps that take you right inside his Legendarium. Walking through it, you feel as though you're peering over his shoulder in his study, watching an elvish conjuror at work. In Tolkien's hands, fantasy has never seemed more real.