from the nielson-smielson-ratings-mean-nothing-except-to-a-reality-tv-show-president dept.
YouTube Recommendations for 'Alt-Right' Videos have Dropped Dramatically, Study Shows:
Google has made "major changes" to its recommendations system on YouTube that have reduced the amount of "alt-right" videos recommended to users, according to a study led by Nicolas Suzor, an associate professor at Queensland University of Technology.
During the first two weeks of February, alt-right videos appeared in YouTube's "Up Next" recommendations sidebar 7.8 percent of the time (roughly one in 13). From Feb. 15 onward, that number dropped to 0.4 percent (roughly one in 250).
Suzor's study took random samples of 3.6 million videos, and used 81 channels listed on a recent study by Rebecca Lewis [.pdf] as a starting point. That list includes voices like Richard Spencer, an American white supremacist, but also includes more mainstream voices like Joe Rogan, who does not self-identify as alt-right but often plays host to more extremist voices on his podcast (including alt-right figures such as Alex Jones).
The drop appears significant, but it's difficult to figure precisely how that drop occurred. We don't know if YouTube is targeting 'alt-right' videos specifically or if the drop off is part of broader changes to YouTube's recommendation system.
(Score: 2) by ilsa on Friday March 15, @06:21PM (2 children)
Didn't they announce that they were going to be making a bunch of sweeping changes to narrow the viewership of alt-fact videos like conspiracies, anti-vax, extremism, etc?
Seems to logical to me that alt-right videos would get caught up in that net.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @06:31PM
Utility functions aren't facts, and can be neither correct nor incorrect.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @06:32PM
Yeah, Youtube stopped recommending conspiracy videos like chemtrails, gay frogs, flat earth, anti-wax, Sandy Hook, 9/11 and so on. Guys like Alex Jones are less likely to be recommended and if you have people like that on a podcast...
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 15, @06:23PM (4 children)
Alt-right, or whatever - Youtube and it's parent Google have decided that they are the gatekeepers. They will decide what is fit for the public to see.
"Beware of he who would deny you access to information, for in his heart he dreams himself your master."
Have you hugged your
presidentugly dog today?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @06:43PM
It even helpfully refers to the ole idiot-tube right in the name.
(Score: 2) by ilsa on Friday March 15, @06:45PM (1 child)
If your post was a youtube video, it would have been similarly affected. That's because you are stretching the truth to the breaking point just to satisfy your narrative.
Youtube is not blocking access to anything. If you really want to watch your conspiracy and anti-vax videos, they're still there. They just arn't getting included in the 'recommended' rotation anymore.
There's a HUGE difference between giving nutters a platform to spew nonsense on, and actually endorsing what they have to say, which is what the 'recommended' feed was effectively doing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @07:07PM
s-t-f-u!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday March 15, @06:50PM
Are you against platforms trying to exercise a measure of control for things they might not like on their platform?
I am conflicted about it.
I would rather they not have to restrict anything. In principle.
In practice, I am of the opinion that social media may be tearing apart the fabric of society.
And . . . I don't have a magic solution to my conflictedness.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Friday March 15, @06:54PM
I don't particularly care what a company chooses to do with their platform, but I also don't have to continue to use their platform. I was recently watching a Scott Adams video where he talked with someone about various ways the climate can be effected. Scott was playing the part of AGW advocate and the guest was a skeptic. Google included a nice little note at the bottom telling me that the video was fake news and in their additional reading it compared the video's content to denying the moon landing. Since that came up a few weeks ago I haven't used google to search, have not watched youtube, have not used their maps or any of their other page functions. I have used gmail but I am in the middle of buying a house and its a bad time to transition, but that will be coming soon. My phone is still android, so I will probably cease using it and go back to a blackberry 10 device.
"If lying to Congress is an enforceable crime, we are going to need more jails."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @06:58PM (1 child)
The real alt-right just wants to put the USA first, but the political competition (religious right, corporate globalist libertarian right, and all kinds of left) don't want the threat of that winning message.
The solution for them is two-fold. First, smear the alt-right unjustly, by labeling all sorts of racist violent people as "alt-right". That poisons the branding. Second, take advantage of this to throw a few other threats under the bus.
So the idea is that you hear "alt-right" and think "nazi fascist kkk skinhead", and that ordinary patriotic Americans will get tagged with that association. Fear keeps more people in check, discouraging them from being openly patriotic and thus making most such people feel isolated.
It's a clever tactic, and mighty evil. It works. We even have a regular user on this site who pushes it hard.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @07:10PM
yeah, richard spencer is an agent of some kind and isn't even where he's said to be politically. the fake news are these media whore propaganda platforms.