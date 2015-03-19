from the Y? dept.
The Model Y will be a test of Tesla's popularity
Tesla announced at the end of February that it was finally ready to make and sell the long-awaited $35,000 Model 3, an affordable electric car that was part of Musk's original "master plan" for the company, published in 2006. Closing most of the company's stores and switching to a completely online sales model was how Musk was able to finally achieve this goal, and it also allowed Tesla to lower the price on its other cars.
Normally, that might be seen as a good thing. But many customers who purchased Teslas before the price drops felt jilted. One of the most vocal critics was comedian Chris Titus, who complained to his 125,000 Twitter followers on March 2nd about how his wife bought a Tesla two days before the prices dropped. "@elonmusk lost a loyal customer," Titus wrote. "[T]he people that supported you, praised you and cared about you [sic] dream got boned."
Anger about the price cuts bubbled up in China, too, which is the world's largest market for electric cars. After Tesla cut prices on all of its models there, a number of owners protested at the company's store in the Hunan province capital city of Changsha. The upset owners wrapped the store in a banner that apparently translated to "don't buy now, buy tomorrow at a discount."
[...] [There] is some data backing up the apparent change in sentiment around Tesla. In an Axios-Harris poll of 18,228 adults conducted between November and January, Tesla's ranking slid across a number of categories. It dropped from being the 14th most trusted company out of 100 to 46th. The company's "character" ranking fell from 7th to 57th, and its "ethics" ranking slid from 5th to 56th.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @11:18PM (1 child)
Good luck getting warranty service after that.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday March 15, @11:45PM
Cars -- people don't know this -- are made out of Car "parts." Many, many "parts." And I've heard that Tesla, for certain "parts" they give 8 years of warranty. But, for most of the "parts" it's 4 years. Which, I have to say, 4 years is incredible. They have all this electricity going back and forth. The A.C., and the D.C. And you have to wonder, how can they keep that up for 4 years? They think they can. Or, they think they can fool us into thinking that they think they can.
And I hope they don't do the B.K. -- that they won't have to do that. Because they're one of our few Car Companies that decided to go 100% electric. And they did that almost from the beginning. They think electric is the future. And I hope they're right. Because so much of our electric comes from Clean Coal. You know, that beautiful stuff that our proud Coal Miners are working very hard to dig up. Day and night, they go into our marvelous mines. Day and night, they dig. Day and night, Clean Coal coming out of those mines. Very busy workers. These guys -- and ladies -- have the best job in the entire world. Cheatin' Obama tried to kill our Coal Industry. And he almost succeeded. If Crooked H had been elected, you'd have kids growing up now that wouldn't know what Coal is. Because all the mines would have closed years ago. They're open for business. And America is open for business. Because of me!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @11:31PM (1 child)
A favorite trick for car thieves is to break the triangular back window in the S
which isn't alarmed.
If that happens, it's a $1200 repair.
The sweet smell of Musk while being boned.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @11:35PM
Sounds like a fun game for anyone, not just car thieves... I know some twats who are in for a $1200 surprise.
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Friday March 15, @11:38PM
Perhaps someone could explain how this is a SUV. Looks like a street vehicle to me.