49 Dead in Christchurch, New Zealand Terror Attack

posted by martyb on Friday March 15, @07:51PM   Printer-friendly
/dev/random

c0lo writes:

Australian Broadcasting Corporation

Christchurch shootings at two mosques leave 49 dead, Australian arrested in relation to terror attack

At least one gunman with a semi-automatic weapon attacked worshippers gathering for Friday prayers in two locations: a mosque at Deans Avenue in central Christchurch and another mosque in the nearby suburb of Linwood.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed one of the people taken into custody was an Australian-born citizen.

The ABC has identified Grafton man Brenton Tarrant as the man visible in livestreamed footage of the attack.
...
Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were found on a nearby vehicle, but defence force officers disarmed one and are still working on disarming the second.

stuff.co.nz - Black Caps v Bangladesh [cricket] test cancelled after gunmen attack Christchurch mosques

The test match between the Black Caps and Bangladesh will not go ahead.

The Bangladesh cricket team escaped the Christchurch mosque near Hagley Park where a mass shooting took place on Friday. They were due to play New Zealand a short distance away at Hagley Oval on Saturday.

stuff.co.nz - live coverage

* A gunman walked into a mosque on Deans Ave, Christchurch carrying a semi-automatic weapon and opened fire. He live streamed the attack.

* A second shooting occurred at a mosque in Linwood.

* At least 49 people were dead as of 9pm - 41 at the Central Mosque, 7 at Linwood Mosque, 1 in Christchurch Hospital.

* 48 people are in hospital with gunshots wounds as of 9pm, including young children. Other injured went to medical centres.

* A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Saturday morning.

* He was arrested on Brougham St in a car which had explosives and guns inside.

El Grauniad - Rightwing extremist wrote manifesto before livestreaming Christchurch shooting

The man who livestreamed himself attacking a Christchurch mosque and murdering at least 40 people identified himself online before the rampage as Australian citizen Brenton Tarrant.

On a now-deleted Twitter account, Tarrant posted multiple photos of what appear to be machine gun magazines and a link to what is being described as a manifesto for his actions.

The 74-page document starts off quoting a Dylan Thomas poem, Do not go gentle into that good night, and then moves onto a rant about white genocide.

Tarrant outlines his motivations: including to “create an atmosphere of fear” and to “incite violence” against Muslims while offering up autobiographical details.

Also on BBC, Aljazeera, CNN

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday March 15, @07:53PM (5 children)

    by DeathMonkey (1380) on Friday March 15, @07:53PM (#815009) Journal

    Wonder if Trump will ever say RADICAL RIGHTWING TERRORIST?

    • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @08:16PM (4 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @08:16PM (#815028)

      From the shooters manifesto:

      Were/are you "right wing"?
      Depending on the definition, sure.

      Were/are you "left wing"?
      Depending on the definition, sure.

      Were/are you a socialist?
      Depending on the definition. Worker ownership of the means of production? It depends on who those workers are, their intents, who currently owns the means of production, their intents and who currently owns the state, and its intents.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by DeathMonkey on Friday March 15, @07:57PM (2 children)

    by DeathMonkey (1380) on Friday March 15, @07:57PM (#815014) Journal

    “You know, the left plays a tougher game, it’s very funny. I actually think that the people on the right are tougher, but they don’t play it tougher. Okay? I can tell you I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump – I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough — until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad.,” - Donald J Tump from YESTERDAY

    49 dead churchgoers disagree.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @08:33PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @08:33PM (#815041)

      It's about 55,000 killed in Muslim attacks every year. We'd need 3 of these attacks every day to even up the rate, and then we'd still need to make up for the previous 1300 years.

      Also, since Muslims are now supposedly the left (got a couple in congress even), I see you've given up on LGBT rights and women's rights and anti-slavery and freedom from religion and any objection to antisemitism. Nice. I really don't see anything wrong with openly fighting you now.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @08:34PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @08:34PM (#815042)

      This guy is basically Manson.

      "This conflict over the 2nd amendment and the attempted removal of firearms rights will ultimately result in a civil war that will eventually balkanize the US along political, cultural and, most importantly, racial lines,"

      Do democrats support Jussie Smollet because it's the same underlying sociopathy at work? The answer you're looking for is no!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @08:05PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @08:05PM (#815021)

    Kebab Removed

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-newzealand-shootout-internet/new-zealand-mosque-attackers-plan-began-and-ended-online-idUSKCN1QW1MV [reuters.com]

    https://www.nytimes.com/2019/03/15/world/asia/new-zealand-gunman-christchurch.html [nytimes.com]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @08:10PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @08:10PM (#815025)

    The killer used a maximum level of internet culture references and claimed "right-wing" motives. But his actions didn't help his alleged side, so who was he working for?
    And where do you get illegal guns in NZ?

    No one is crazy. There is always a reason.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @08:15PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @08:15PM (#815026)

      spoken like a true crazy person...

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @08:29PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @08:29PM (#815039)

        Just standard conspiracy theory thinking.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @08:41PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @08:41PM (#815047)

      This has CIA all over it... right down to the lone gunman.

