Thousands of years ago, some of our ancestors left behind the hunter-gatherer lifestyle and started to settle down. They grew vegetables and grains for stews or porridge, kept cows for milk and turned it into cheese, and shaped clay into storage pots.
Had they not done those things, would we speak the languages and make the sounds that we now hear today? Probably not, suggests a study published Thursday in Science.
“Certain sounds like these ‘f’ sounds are recent, and we can say with fairly good confidence that 20,000 or 100,000 years ago, these sounds just simply didn’t exist,” said Balthasar Bickel, a linguist at the University of Zurich and an author of the new research.
The study concluded that the transition to eating softer foods changed how bites developed as people aged. The physical changes, the authors said, made it slightly easier for farmers to make certain sounds, like “f” and “v.”
The overbite that comes from eating soft food may make "ffff" sounds more common.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 16, @12:33PM (1 child)
I really despise this stuff. It is great to come up with an explanation for something, but then you need to make a prediction and check it against new data before taking it seriously. This practice of confirming your "theory" on the same data used to develop it is really, really bad. And every single "science" news article does this.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 16, @01:21PM
Exactly right. But this is what passes for a "soft science" these days. Lots of guessing. They only have to look at places that have no "f" sound, like Philippines, yet they eat lots of soft food. So what gives?? Science already failed. And then in Germany they have problems between 'v' and 'f' - vier vs. fünf. The beginning sounds almost the same.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Saturday March 16, @01:20PM
I'm no dentist but from what I hear the bacterial plaque feed on the fermentable carbohydrates in grains so farming actually damaged our teeth: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Remineralisation_of_teeth#Tooth_decay_process [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Saturday March 16, @01:31PM
How, in a time before written language, can you say with any confidence at all what sounds people used? Natural languages are constantly evolving, and while cognates and linguistic research have given us some idea as to what a few people's languages might have sounded like in the last 5,000 years ago or so, that's still a long way from knowing what humans sounded like 50,000 years ago. Especially with hundreds if not thousands of languages dying out before anybody wrote them down.
