Germany Considers Amendment to Law Which Makes It Illegal to Run a Tor Node or Website

posted by chromas on Sunday March 17, @02:30AM   Printer-friendly
An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/blog/2019/03/germany-considers-amendment-to-law-which-makes-it-illegal-to-run-a-tor-node-or-website/

On the 15th of March, the German Bundesrat (Federal Council) voted to amend the Criminal Code in relation to internet based services such as The onion router (Tor). The proposed law has been lambasted as being too vague, with privacy experts rightfully fearful that the law would be overapplied. The proposal, originating from the North Rhine-Westphalian Minister of Justice Peter Biesenbach, would amend and expand criminal law and make running a Tor node or website illegal and punishable by up to three years in prison. According to Zeit.de, if passed, the expansion of the Criminal Code would be used to punish anyone “who offers an internet-based service whose access and accessibility is limited by special technical precautions, and whose purpose or activity is directed to commit or promote certain illegal acts”.

Also at PC Mag & ZDNet

The proposal (German)

  • (Score: 2) by Whoever on Sunday March 17, @02:38AM

    by Whoever (4524) on Sunday March 17, @02:38AM (#815662) Journal

    ... and whose purpose or activity is directed to commit or promote certain illegal acts”.

(1)