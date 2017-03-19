19/03/17/0340238 story
posted by martyb on Sunday March 17, @04:52AM
from the Economics-and-science-may-be-related-after-all dept.
The Experts Keep Getting the US Economy Wrong - and of course they do: economics is a mushy, highly politicized bag of conjecture. And, even if economists could somehow collect unbiased data, process it objectively, and report their analysis without fear of being replaced if they present an unpopular result, the "hard" scientists continue to tear away at the foundations of reality with a proof that Wigner was right about his friend after all: there are irreconcilable realities at the foundations of particle physics, we're just living in a probabilistic consensus above the paradoxes. At least, for a little while.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Sunday March 17, @05:15AM
Best Summary Evar!!!!!
My god, I read the summary, looked at the article and went: WTF? Ok, economics is hard. Ask any politician. And yes, we're tearing apart all that we need to survive, long term. So then, I'm reading about Wigner to tie it all together. I'm lost...