Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Breaking... Balloons Leads to Report of an Active Shooter on UM Campus

posted by martyb on Sunday March 17, @04:50PM   Printer-friendly
from the false-alarms dept.
News

Runaway1956 writes:

University of Michigan law student Sam Rubinstein was attending a campus vigil for victims of the New Zealand mosque shooting Saturday when he heard someone yelling, “MOVE! MOVE!”

He turned to see a police officer running toward the group. Panic set in as the crowd started moving away and up the stairs of the UM Hatcher Graduate Library. He and others he was with ended up huddling in a third-floor bathroom for an hour.

“There could have been no real threat at all or it could have been a very real threat,” said Rubinstein, 24, of New Jersey.

It turned out to be no threat. But for thousands across Michigan, a 4:40 p.m. alert from the University of Michigan, apparently sparked by popping balloons, set off three hours of fear and anguish. Those who scrambled from the perceived threat barricaded themselves in classrooms and bathrooms and were finally assured at 7:50 p.m. that the threat was false.

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/03/16/ann-arbor-university-michigan-shooting-reports/3188612002/
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2019/03/16/breaking-active-shooter-reportedly-on-university-of-michigan-campus-n2543235
https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/03/16/university-michigan-emergency-alert/3188490002/
https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/2019/03/daniel-zimmerman/breaking-reports-of-an-active-shooter-on-the-university-of-michigan-campus/

A frightening situation but the measured response did not result in any injuries or shootings.

Original Submission


«  Sites Blocked in New Zealand After Failed Suppression of Mass Shooting Video
Breaking... Balloons Leads to Report of an Active Shooter on UM Campus | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)