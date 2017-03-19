University of Michigan law student Sam Rubinstein was attending a campus vigil for victims of the New Zealand mosque shooting Saturday when he heard someone yelling, “MOVE! MOVE!”

He turned to see a police officer running toward the group. Panic set in as the crowd started moving away and up the stairs of the UM Hatcher Graduate Library. He and others he was with ended up huddling in a third-floor bathroom for an hour.

“There could have been no real threat at all or it could have been a very real threat,” said Rubinstein, 24, of New Jersey.

It turned out to be no threat. But for thousands across Michigan, a 4:40 p.m. alert from the University of Michigan, apparently sparked by popping balloons, set off three hours of fear and anguish. Those who scrambled from the perceived threat barricaded themselves in classrooms and bathrooms and were finally assured at 7:50 p.m. that the threat was false.