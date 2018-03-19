19/03/18/0155205 story
posted by mrpg on Monday March 18, @06:05AM
from the backup-is-not-a-choice dept.
from the backup-is-not-a-choice dept.
Myspace Lost all the Music its Users Uploaded Between 2003 and 2015:
It's been a year since the music links on Myspace stopped working; at first the company insisted that they were working on it, but now they've admitted that all those files are lost: "As a result of a server migration project, any photos, videos, and audio files you uploaded more than three years ago may no longer be available on or from Myspace. We apologize for the inconvenience and suggest that you retain your back up copies. If you would like more information, please contact our Data Protection Officer, Dr. Jana Jentzsch at DPO@myspace.com."
Yeah, apparently they don't have a backup.
Just another reminder that "cloud" means: someone else's computer(s).
Myspace Lost all the Photos, Videos, and Audio Files its Users Uploaded Between 2003 and 2015 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday March 18, @06:08AM
The other example being Photobucket: millions of people uploaded their photos there to share them on other internet forums, and one day PB decided they had enough and broke half all the internet.
Yeah cloud...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 18, @06:15AM
Dontcha just looove corp speak?
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Runaway1956 on Monday March 18, @06:29AM
Was anything really "lost"? I remember being given a link, the page opening up, and I might want to puke, or I might wonder if I were epileptic, or it was just so revolting . . .
Yeah, I guess MySpace has cleaned up it's act some, since then. But I've very seldom had any desire to go back and look.
Have you hugged your
presidentugly dog today?
(Score: 3, Touché) by c0lo on Monday March 18, @06:35AM (1 child)
Just ask the NSA for a copy!
(Score: 3, Funny) by MostCynical on Monday March 18, @06:54AM
Don't they,officially,only keep stuff that might be related to crime?
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.