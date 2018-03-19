from the your-call dept.
Security researcher Brian Krebs has posted an interview with Allison Nixon on why phone numbers are unsuitable for authentication and identification.
Phone numbers stink for security and authentication. They stink because most of us have so much invested in these digits that they’ve become de facto identities. At the same time, when you lose control over a phone number — maybe it’s hijacked by fraudsters, you got separated or divorced, or you were way late on your phone bill payments — whoever inherits that number can then be you in a lot of places online.
How exactly did we get to the point where a single, semi-public and occasionally transient data point like a phone number can unlock access to such a large part of our online experience? KrebsOnSecurity spoke about this at length with Allison Nixon, director of security research at New York City-based cyber intelligence firm Flashpoint.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 18, @04:30PM
The companies pushing phone numbers as auth are very interested in tying online accounts to real names because that's where the marketing $$$ is. This never had anything to do with security.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday March 18, @04:31PM
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday March 18, @04:47PM
Identification is a serious problem, for which there simply is no perfect solution. Biometrics can be fakes or stolen - heck, you could demand DNA analysis, and I can steal some of your skin flakes. Passwords can be compromised, for example, by keyloggers. Phones can be stolen. Hence, the old saw: "something you have, something you know, something you are" - it's through the combination of different types of identification that we can reach some reasonable level of certainty.
Now, the problem pointed out in TFA is one step more difficult: it's what to do when someone loses one of their factors of multi-factor authentication. Many sites may have 2FA, but allow a reset of one of the factors using the other. For example, a "lost password" reset using only a code sent to your phone (or your email). In fact, that pretty much eliminates any benefit of 2FA.
The right way to handle that is to introduce an additional factor in that case. For example, financial institutions often ask for information from your last monthly statement. Almost any e-commerce site could do something similar, for example, asking you a question about the last order that you placed. Of course, some people really won't remember, and your agents cannot give in to sob stories, because that plays into the hands of fraudsters.
tl;dr: The problem isn't phone numbers per se, it's too few factors. A service serious about security can never allow an action (like a password reset) based on a single identifying factor. Have/Know/Are - pick two, in order to reset the third.
