Top Gamer ‘Ninja’ made $1 Million to Promote EA’s ‘Apex Legends’ Launch

posted by martyb on Monday March 18, @06:47PM
realDonaldTrump writes:

BENGALURU (Reuters) – What are a few hours playing videogames and a handful of tweets worth? $1 million if you are Tyler Blevins, known to millions as “Ninja,” the world’s most-followed computer gamer.

Blevins was one of a few select professionals with huge followings pulled in by videogame giant Electronic Arts Inc to play and promote its latest title, “Apex Legends,” in the first hours of the launch last month, generating a buzz that notched 10 million signups in the first three days.

