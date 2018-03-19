The pre-Columbian city of Cahokia was once among the most populous and bustling settlements north of Mexico. Nestled along the Mississippi River in what is now southern Illinois, its tens of thousands of inhabitants fished, farmed, traded and thrived. But by 1400 A.D., Cahokia's population had dwindled to virtually nothing.

While theories abound about what happened to the indigenous people of Cahokia, AJ White, a Ph.D. student in anthropology at UC Berkeley, has studied ancient poop samples to connect the city's 13th century population plunge – at least in part – to climate change.

The findings were recently published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences [DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1809400116] [DX].

"We might think that poop just sort of mysteriously goes away because we have the luxury of plumbing, but to people in the past, it really didn't. It was present in the landscape," White says. "We used microscopic amounts of human poop and built a reconstruction of population changes," he adds. "The idea is that the more people who were pooping in an area around Cahokia, the more of these molecules they left behind."

[...] "When you don't have census or historical records, it's hard archaeologically to understand ancient demographics," White says. "That's when we can turn to ancient poop."