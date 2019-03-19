Tesla ’s autopilot anti-collision feature has been put to the test in a ‘dangerous’ experiment that saw a man try to run over his wife.

YouTuber KriszXstream filmed the risky trial, during which his wife stepped out in front of his speeding car.

In the video, he said: “We’re going to test autopilot to see what happens when someone runs in front of the car.”

During the first test, the man drives towards his wife, who crosses the road in front of the car.

Worryingly, the car gets very close to the brave woman, forcing her to run out of the way.

While an alarm can be heard inside the car, it doesn’t appear as if the car would have stopped for the woman.

KriszXstream said: “For a second I thought it's not gonna brake. But now it brakes.”