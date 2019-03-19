Stories
Man Tests Tesla Autopilot Anti-Collision Feature by Trying to Run Over his Wife

posted by martyb on Tuesday March 19, @04:05AM   Printer-friendly
from the facepalm.jpeg dept.
Tesla ’s autopilot anti-collision feature has been put to the test in a ‘dangerous’ experiment that saw a man try to run over his wife.

YouTuber KriszXstream filmed the risky trial, during which his wife stepped out in front of his speeding car.

In the video, he said: “We’re going to test autopilot to see what happens when someone runs in front of the car.”

During the first test, the man drives towards his wife, who crosses the road in front of the car.

Worryingly, the car gets very close to the brave woman, forcing her to run out of the way.

While an alarm can be heard inside the car, it doesn’t appear as if the car would have stopped for the woman.

KriszXstream said: “For a second I thought it's not gonna brake. But now it brakes.”

https://www.mirror.co.uk/tech/man-tests-tesla-autopilot-anti-14152336

[Ed. note: On the one hand, I don't want to encourage such attention-seeking behavior by publicizing it. On the other hand, it is a caution to the rest of us what some people are doing. Thoughts?]

  • (Score: 2) by Fnord666 on Tuesday March 19, @04:09AM (2 children)

    by Fnord666 (652) on Tuesday March 19, @04:09AM (#816793)
    My thought is that you can't fix stupid.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 19, @04:09AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 19, @04:09AM (#816794)

    I've seen more dangerous stuff on jackass, it looked pretty unlikely she could get hurt.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 19, @04:39AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 19, @04:39AM (#816802)

    Ma'am, get a divorce before it's too late.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 19, @04:44AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 19, @04:44AM (#816805)

    god bless youtube, celebrate our darwinian world!

  • (Score: 2) by Bot on Tuesday March 19, @04:51AM

    by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday March 19, @04:51AM (#816808)

    Crazy meatbag, why didn't you use your mother in law instead? a clear win-win?

  • (Score: 2) by Whoever on Tuesday March 19, @04:51AM

    by Whoever (4524) on Tuesday March 19, @04:51AM (#816809) Journal

    .... not so safe:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WbW2UgmjJUA [youtube.com]

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday March 19, @04:54AM (1 child)

    by krishnoid (1156) on Tuesday March 19, @04:54AM (#816810)

    [Ed. note: On the one hand, I don't want to encourage such attention-seeking behavior by publicizing it. On the other hand, it is a caution to the rest of us what some people are doing. Thoughts?]

    Attention-seeking behavior regarding emerging risks of new computing and embedded systems? Sure.
    Behavior regarding established dangerous behaviors -- walking into a robot unsafe zone, or testing the 'theory' of gravity? Not so much.

    • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday March 19, @04:57AM

      by krishnoid (1156) on Tuesday March 19, @04:57AM (#816811)

      I changed my mind. Attention-seeking behavior, nope -- you can find that anywhere else online. Poorly-designed tests executed in good faith? Ok.

