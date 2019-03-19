from the kilo-mega-giga-tera-peta-exa...-Zoinks!! dept.
Intel will build the first exascale supercomputer in the US
Research planned for the $500 million+ Aurora project includes suicide prevention (by analyzing risk factors) and improving the ability to "predict climate at a regional scale," according to Rick Stevens, associate laboratory director for computing, environment and life sciences at Argonne. Researchers also hope to discover materials that will help in the construction of more efficient solar cells and develop "extreme-scale cosmological simulations."
The teams behind the project are not ready to share specific technical specs (including the supercomputer's estimated power consumption). However, Aurora will use an upcoming Intel Xeon Scalable processor, Intel Optane DC memory, the X compute architecture and Intel's ONE API. Cray will also contribute its Shasta supercomputer system, which includes more than 200 cabinets and the Slingshot interconnect.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday March 19, @09:20AM
And what would the Chinese do with the profit they make from this deal - yeah, you guessed it - they're gonna compete, head on, but bigger:
https://www.scmp.com/tech/policy/article/3002117/china-plans-multibillion-dollar-investment-knock-us-top-spot-fastest
It's willy-waving time!
If vaccination works, then why doesn't eucharist protect kids against Christianity?