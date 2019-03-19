Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Intel and Cray Will Build Aurora, U.S.'s First Exaflops Supercomputer, for $500 Million

posted by martyb on Tuesday March 19, @08:52AM   Printer-friendly
from the kilo-mega-giga-tera-peta-exa...-Zoinks!! dept.
Techonomics Hardware

takyon writes:

Intel will build the first exascale supercomputer in the US

Research planned for the $500 million+ Aurora project includes suicide prevention (by analyzing risk factors) and improving the ability to "predict climate at a regional scale," according to Rick Stevens, associate laboratory director for computing, environment and life sciences at Argonne. Researchers also hope to discover materials that will help in the construction of more efficient solar cells and develop "extreme-scale cosmological simulations."

The teams behind the project are not ready to share specific technical specs (including the supercomputer's estimated power consumption). However, Aurora will use an upcoming Intel Xeon Scalable processor, Intel Optane DC memory, the X compute architecture and Intel's ONE API. Cray will also contribute its Shasta supercomputer system, which includes more than 200 cabinets and the Slingshot interconnect.

Also at The Verge and TechCrunch.

See also: Argonne Hints at Future Architecture of Aurora Exascale System

Original Submission


«  Textalyzer' Aims To Curb Distracted Driving, but What About Privacy?
Intel and Cray Will Build Aurora, U.S.'s First Exaflops Supercomputer, for $500 Million | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday March 19, @09:20AM

    by FatPhil (863) <pc-soylentNO@SPAMasdf.fi> on Tuesday March 19, @09:20AM (#816865) Homepage
    How much of that will be in import tarriffs on semiconductors fabbed in China or one of its territories? (So the govt will have to pay more so that they can take more of a cut, I'm sure that makes some sense to some sufficiently braindead economist. Good for "velocity" or something, I'm sure.)

    And what would the Chinese do with the profit they make from this deal - yeah, you guessed it - they're gonna compete, head on, but bigger:
        https://www.scmp.com/tech/policy/article/3002117/china-plans-multibillion-dollar-investment-knock-us-top-spot-fastest

    It's willy-waving time!
    --
    If vaccination works, then why doesn't eucharist protect kids against Christianity?
(1)